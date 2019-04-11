Syria at war with Israel: Now reviewing military option to regain Golan Heights

DAMASCUS – Syria has the right to retake the Golan Heights occupied by Israel and does not exclude a military method, Midhat Saleh, director of the Golan department of Syria’s Cabinet of Ministers, said in an interview,

“The Golan Heights are an integral part of Syrian territory, and we have the right to reclaim these lands at any time and in any way we deem appropriate. In my opinion, the only language Israel understands is the language of force and resistance. They will leave Arab territories only under pressure from the resistance forces,” Saleh said.

“We are now at war with Israel, and we have this right because Israel does not recognize international resolutions and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, and the US supports Israel in that regard, we have the right to recover the Golan Heights in the most appropriate way for us, including war or popular resistance,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“It is our right, guaranteed by international resolutions,” he added.

According to Saleh, Syria hopes that the international community will be able to end the occupation of the Golan Heights, but for more than 50 years all decisions and resolutions have not resulted in anything.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on April 4 that Syria does not rule out a military solution to the occupied Golan Heights, but that now Syria’s priority is the fight against terrorism. Recently, in a meeting with the Israeli prime minister, US President Donald Trump signed a statement acknowledging Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

As a result of the Six Day War of 1967, Israel occupied the Golan Heights (then belonging to Syria) and unilaterally annexed this territory in 1981. The sovereignty of this territory remains the main object of conflict between Israel and Syria, and there have been attempts to resolve it even before the start of the civil war in Syria.