Shoigu: U.S Anti-Missile Systems are directed at Russia, have destabilizing global effect

MOSCOW – Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that the US anti-missile system does not offer absolute protection and Russia has the resources to overcome it.

“No missile system can guarantee 100% protection, the means to overcome them can be developed soon and Russia is fulfilling this task,” said Shoigu during the International Security Conference in Moscow.

The defense minister also denounced the “destabilizing nature” of the US anti-missile system.

“The destabilizing nature of the US [anti-missile] system is indisputable,” he said.

Shoigu further stated that the United States confirms the “anti-Russian orientation” of its defense system.

“After the United States abandoned the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty [ABM] it became clear that such weapons are directed against the potential for deterrence of Russia and China. Although they deny, in their conceptual documents the US officially confirms the anti-Russian orientation of its anti-missile system,” added the Russian Defense Chief.

Meanwhile, Russia will start delivering its S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey in July, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said, according to Interfax news agency.

“Everything has been already discussed and agreed,” Alexander Mikheev told Interfax.

The top uniformed officer in NATO and the head of American forces in Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti warned in March during testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee that Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 presents a problem to all American aircraft, including the stealth F-35 fighter jet.

“My best military advice would be that we don’t then follow through with the F-35 — flying it or working with an ally that is working with Russian systems, particularly air defense systems, with one of our most advanced technological capabilities,” Scaparrotti was quoted by Defense News as saying.

The deterioration of ties between Ankara and Washington led US lawmakers to voice concern that if Russia provides the S-400 to Turkey while it flies the F-35, the capabilities and vulnerabilities of the jet could potentially be conveyed to Russia, compromising it to all partner nations flying the plane.