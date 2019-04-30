SCANDAL: Moscow accuses US of obstructing Russia’s work at UN

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement Monday accusing the United States of obstructing Russia’s work at the United Nations.

The Russian foreign ministry said the US denied a visa to a Russian Ministry of Defense official who was due to attend a UN meeting on the chemical incident in the Syrian city of Duma in April 2018.

“The United States is constantly manipulating visa procedures, thus preventing Russia’s normal participation in the Organization’s activity, although they undertake to guarantee equal status for each state,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that a month ago Washington denied the visa to the head of a Russian delegation at the UN Disarmament Commission session.

According to Moscow, by prohibiting the arrival of the Russian chemical expert in New York, US officials tried to prevent the disclosure of objective information about what happened in the Syrian city of Douma.

On April 14, 2018, the United States, Britain and France launched more than 100 missiles against several targets in Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma on 7 April. The Syrian government denied the use of chemical weapons and said that the terrorist group Jaish al-Islam organized the attack to provoke foreign intervention in the country.

This comes as days ago Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a speech on Thursday that

differences between the United States and Russia should not prevent both countries from taking steps to ensure stability and avoid nuclear conflicts.

“I am confident that today’s global challenges must bring our countries together for active joint work,” Antonov said. “The disagreements between Russia and the US should not block the way to provide strategic stability, avoiding sparks of conflict that could ignite the great flames of war.”

The Russian diplomat noted that one of the most important lessons of World War II was that the lack of unity and collective security among peaceful countries which made it possible for aggressive powers to interrupt peace.

Antonov made the remarks during a ceremony to mark the occasion of Elba Day, or April 25, 1945, when Soviet and American troops fighting against Nazi forces meet on the Elbe River, Germany, signaling an important step to the end of the conflict.

This meeting, Antonov said, symbolizes the “joint heroic struggle” of the United States and the Soviet Union against Adolf Hitler’s aggression.

“Recalling the great heroic feat of the Soviet people, I would like to emphasize only one thing – Russia’s commitment to peace, for which we had to pay such a high price,” he said, recalling that some 27 million people in the Soviet Union died during the war, including 13.5 million civilians.

Antonov and other diplomats and officials observed a moment of silence in memory of those who died during the war. Among those attending the ceremony at Arlington Cemetery were Undersecretary of State David Hale and other American diplomats as well as representatives of the former Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Department of Defense.

Ambassadors and representatives of the embassies of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan also attended, as well as Russian diplomats, American veterans and Russian students and other citizens residing in the USA.