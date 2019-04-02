Russian Su-57 Fighter uses Laser to Neutralize Enemy Missiles

MOSCOW – Russian aviation relies on a great diversity of revolutionary new technologies in its next generation Su-57 fighter.

New technologies include the new buoyancy vector and hypersonic weapons, in addition to the characteristics of the aircraft’s radars. The Su-57 is superior to other models in terms of capabilities.

In addition to the technologies previously specified, a new technology received relatively little attention. However, this feature, which is the system of infrared countermeasures, would represent a significant difference to the survival of aircraft in short-range combat.

In addition, the fuselage of the Su-57 has several openings with missile launch detectors, alerting to possible attacks of enemy missiles. In addition the new technology allows the aircraft to fire lasers that blast the missiles fired by the enemy.

This technology offers an excellent complement to the high-performance fuselage and the supermanobrability of the hunt, making the aircraft a target even harder to reach, according to Military Watch.

The infrared towers are mounted dorsally in the part behind the cabin and ventrally under the cabin. What is striking is the size of these systems, as well as their installation in a structure as small as a fighter, something unheard of in military aviation.

DIRCM technology has already been used by Russian forces in larger helicopters, though not as compact as that used in Su-57.

The installation of the DIRCM towers at the top and bottom of the Su-57 indicates the intention to use the aircraft to intercept ground-to-air attacks.

The Su-57 is based on a strong concept of maneuverability, limited stealth capabilities and modern electronic warfare, allowing the aircraft to escape from long-range enemy missile attacks and engage in visual or near-visual range combat.

Thus, the ability to blast infrared-guided enemy missiles is very valuable, especially for the ability to bypass short-range air-to-air missiles, such as the American AIM-9X, British AIM-132, Israeli Python-5, and the Soviet R-73.

It can be said that the neutralizing capacity of air-to-air missiles gives Su-57 a great advantage in short-range air combat.