FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE: Russian Arctic Missile Systems May Work in the Tropics and the Desert

MOSCOW – The Arctic version of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system Tor can also be used effectively in the tropics and desert, said Fanil Ziyatdinov, director general of the Kupol electromechanical plant (Almaz-Antei consortium) to Sputnik agency.

Fanil Ziyatdinov, general director of the Kupol electromechanical plant in the Russian city of Izhevsk and specializing in air defense equipment, noted that the Tor system is fully adapted to combat in extreme weather conditions.

“Having all the capabilities of recognizing and launching the basic model of the Tor-M2 system, the arctic modification of this system is fully adapted for operations in extreme climatic conditions, not only in the Arctic but also in the tropics and deserts,” said Ziyatdinov.

According to him, the system is installed on the chassis of the DT-30 Vityaz, a two-section articulated off-road amphibious vehicle on tracks.

“This system can operate in poor road conditions, on rough terrain, covered with snow and ice, in sands, swamps and overcome water obstacles. All the necessary conditions have been created so that the crew can operate the system efficiently.

“As well, the armaments of these anti-aircraft missile systems were adapted to these conditions,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the first batch of Tor-M2DT (Arctic version) anti-aircraft missile systems has already been delivered to the Russian Armed Forces.

Russia’s anti-aircraft defense systems will be invisible to enemy forces, Valery Makeev, executive director of the Nudelman Precision Engineering Development Agency, said last week.

According to Makeev, this will be possible thanks to a passive station of circular vision that does not emit electromagnetic radiation and causes the systems not to be detected .

“Over the past three years, we have been conducting development activities to create electro-optical circular vision systems. The process is almost over, and the state tests have had a positive result,”he said.

One of the main features of this system is to be passive – it does not emit electromagnetic radiation and because of this, enemy forces are not able to detect and destroy it.

“In all of today’s conflicts, air defense systems, which are detectable due to electromagnetic emissions, are first destroyed, and after that the air force does its work. But if the system, equipped with the new missiles guided by laser Sosna, owning this station, everything will be different,” he explained.

Makeev emphasized that by integrating the passive complex of circular vision into the Sosna system, the Army will obtain a unique, completely passive air defense system with a high survivability.

He also added that this device can be installed in land and sea air defense complexes as well as being deployed autonomously in protected facilities.