WASHINGTON DC – The US military spies satellites (GSSAP) have repeatedly secretly flown near the Russian and Chinese military and civilian space apparatuses to conduct inspection.

The information was released by a report on global space defense systems, launched by the US Secure World Foundation.

Between 2014 and 2016, the US launched four satellites under the GSSAP program to monitor and control outer space for the US Air Force.

According to official data, the satellites of this surveillance network are located near the geostationary orbit at an altitude of more than 35,000 kilometers and watch other satellites with the use of optical-electronic equipment.

“Although the US military does not provide public data on the locations or maneuvers of GSSAP satellites, other sources of tracking data indicate that they are very active in the geostationary region,” the report says.

Meanwhile, US Undersecretary of Defense John Rood announced that the Pentagon is planning to start deploying “lower cost” sensors into Earth’s low-orbit, capable of detecting and launching hypersonic missile launches.

The announcement was made during a hearing on the US Senate Armed Services Committee, where Rood answered questions about how the US was fighting hypersonic weapons.

At the same time, the undersecretary gave no details on how the Pentagon plans to topple the missiles, noting that the military is working on developing ways to “affect them during flight.”

During a hearing devoted to military budget requests, Rood specifically pointed to the need to develop “hypersonic missile defenses”, justifying this because both Russia and China are developing sophisticated weapons, including hypersonic slip vehicles (HGV). The undersecretary noted that such missiles are capable of maneuvering into the atmosphere, making their trajectories unpredictable for traditional defenses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented the 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile (SS-N-33), revealing that the equipment can reach an impressive speed of 9Mach and attack targets both at sea and on ground at a distance of up to 1,000 kilometers .