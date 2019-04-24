Putin will not meet Zelensky – Moscow holds low expectations for Ukraine

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to meet with representatives of Ukraine soon, said Kremlin international affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov on Tuesday.

“No, they [contacts] are not foreseen,” Ushakov replied to a correspondent’s question during a press conference.

The Russian official explained that Moscow awaits the official results of the Ukrainian presidential elections.

“We will see how the situation in Ukraine will develop in practice and what measures the new president will take first,” he added.

Last Sunday, Ukraine celebrated the second round of the presidential elections, in which the current president, Pyotr Poroshenko, and the first round winner, Volodymyr Zelensky, took part.

- Advertisement -

According to data from the Ukrainian Central Electoral Committee, which has already examined 99% of the votes, Zelensky won the elections with 73.22% of popular support.

The new Ukrainian president has already stressed that he intends to re-launch the Minsk Accords, signed in 2015 with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, and dealing with the search for peace in the east of Ukraine, which has separatist cells.

“We did this together,” Zelensky said after the results were released, which show his victory. “I promise I will never disappoint you,” he said, addressing the Ukrainian people.

After the announcement, the winner of the election did not want to talk to the journalists and left the campaign headquarters.

More detailed reports show that in western Ukraine Zelenskiy won about 56.4% of the local votes, while in the eastern parts of the country he received about 88% of the total votes.

39 candidates participated in the presidential race. Zelensky, Poroshenko and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko were the favorites.

The current president of Ukraine, Pyotr Poroshenko, was received with applause when he arrived on his campaign committee. He stated that despite not being able to re-elect, he did not intend to leave politics. The politician acknowledged the results and promised to call Zelensky to convey his congratulations to the victory.