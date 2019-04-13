Putin says mandatory military enlistment in Russia will become a thing of the past

MOSCOW – As the modern military faces more complicated challenges and gets advanced technologies, this requires a transition to a professional army, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Mandatory military service will slowly becomes a thing of the past,” he said, adding that “it takes time and adequate funding” for this to happen.

“But this trend exists and we will move in that direction,” Putin said.

However, many countries do not completely abolish compulsory military service because the military has much unqualified work to do, he added.

In Russia, a 12-month enlistment is mandatory for all male citizens aged 18 to 27, with several exceptions. The obligation was reduced from two years in 2007-2008, although a year of service is considered by many specialists too short for high military skills.

Earlier this week, Putin announced that a new super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) SS-28 Sarmat has entered the final phase of testing and will be in service soon.

Sarmat is one of the top five weapons announced last March as Russia’s response to the US development of a global anti-ballistic missile system.

- Advertisement -

Other weapons, including the Peresvet laser gun and a nuclear-powered ballistic missile (Kinbhal), have already been implemented.

These are such weapons that will stop the mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the US decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Syrian region of the occupied Golan Heights violates UN Security Council resolutions – a position Moscow has already made clear, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

After a meeting between Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on Monday, the Russian leader was questioned by reporters about Moscow’s position on the US decision.

“As far as the recognition of the Golan Heights as part of Israel is concerned, you already know the Russian posture, which was presented in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.” The measure violates UN Security Council resolutions ” , Putin said.

The Golan Heights region has been occupied by Israel since 1967, and later Tel Aviv proclaimed sovereignty unilaterally over it.

US President Donald Trump announced the decision to recognize Tel Aviv’s sovereignty over it at the end of March, earning praise for Israel – and provoking worldwide outrage.

The Trump movement received no support outside Israel and was even rejected by the closest US allies.