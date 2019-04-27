PUTIN: China-Russia Alliance a ‘Stabilizing Factor’ Against U.S Aggression

MOSCOW – Days before meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of the alliance between the two countries and criticized “some countries” seeking “exclusive global leadership.”

“They violently violate the norms and principles of international law and resort to blackmail, apply sanctions and pressures, and try to impose their values ​​and vague ideals on entire countries and peoples. We absolutely do not agree with such approaches,” Putin said in an interview with Chinese newspaper Renmin Ribao (People’s Daily).

In the interview, Putin argued that bilateral relations between Russia and China are a “stabilizing factor in global affairs,” adding that the two countries share views on major contemporary issues.

Putin noted that Russia and China will continue to closely coordinate their policies to improve the international situation and build a more just and democratic world.

“In order to improve the international situation and form a more just and democratic world order, we will continue to coordinate the movements of Russia and China to press for global and regional issues and to maintain close cooperation on international platforms such as the United Nations, the Group of Twenty, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation,” Putin said.

Putin is expected to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 26.

Yury Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, said the talks will focus on the Eurasian Economic Union and the China Silk Road, as well as practical ideas for the Eurasian partnership, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Cooperation Organization of Shanghai and the Eurasian Economic Community.

Xi is expected to visit Russia at the end of June to join the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

With Russia resurging after the collapse of the Sovet Union and China rising to global dominance, the US is desperately trying to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world.