PROVOCATION: American Warplanes Conduct Flights on Russia’s Borders

KALINGRAD, Russia – Two US aircraft were detected near the southern and western borders of Russia, data from the Plane Radar monitoring facility report.

A Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint aircraft took off from the UK-based Mildenhall air base and then passed close to the Kaliningrad region. Another aircraft, Lockheed EP-3E, took off from the air base of Souda Bay in Crete and approached the coast of Sochi.

13.05 on Moscow time (7:05 a.m. GMT)

US Air Force (OF 38th RS / 55th WG), Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint, board number 64-14845, which took off from Mildenhall Air Base, performs reconnaissance flight near the border of the Kaliningrad.

Recently, more and more foreign reconnaissance aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft have appeared near Russian military boundaries and facilities. They are seen periodically over the Baltic Sea, in the Crimea and in the Krasnodar region, as well as near Russian bases in Syria. These provocations overall are increasing.

In March, the number of strategic Boeing B-52H nuclear bombers flying near the borders of Russia also increased considerably. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly called on the United States to abandon such operations, but the Pentagon has refused to do so.

This comes as a Tu-154M LK-1 aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Force flew over US territory, according to monitoring capabilities.

As the The Drive portal reports, the aircraft with radar-based photo and monitoring equipment underwent an observation flight under the Open Skies Treaty.

The Tu-154M took off from Great Falls Air Force Base in Montana, and traveled the western part of the country for several hours – Nevada and California.

In particular, the aircraft passed near the air bases of Lemoore and China Lake and the polygon of Fort Irwin and flew over the bases of Edwards, Creech and Nellis. Next, the NTTR polygon and then the Yucca Flat nuclear weapons factory were monitored. In addition, according to media reports, the plane passed near Area 51, a remote sub-unit of Edwards Air Force Base.

Most of the flight was made at an altitude of just over 4 kilometers above the ground. In the NTTR area the plane climbed to a height of about 9 kilometers.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) countries signed the Open Skies Treaty in 1992. The document was one of the confidence-building measures in post-Cold War Europe.

According to the document, states can conduct reconnaissance flights over the territory of other member countries and collect information about their troops. The Treaty has been in force since 2002 and includes most NATO countries, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and neutral countries such as Sweden and Finland.