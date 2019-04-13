Pompeo’s Imperial Coke High: “China has corrosive partnership with Venezuela and presence of Russia is provocative”

SANTIAGO, Chile – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China and Russia of “helping to destroy” Venezuela by maintaining support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which Washington considers illegitimate. Pompeo also called the presence of Russian troops in the country an “obvious provocation.”

“China and others are being hypocritical in calling for ‘non-intervention’ in Venezuela’s affairs,” Pompeo said in a speech in Chile’s capital. “Their own financial interventions have helped destroy the country.”

“China is an important economic partner of the United States. The problem, though, is that when China does business in places like Latin America, it often injects corrosive capital into the economic bloodstream, giving life to corruption, and eroding good governance,” the diplomat continued.

.@SecPompeo: Latin America must be wary of #Russia too. Flying in troops & opening a training center in #Venezuela are obvious provocation…Russia also has long-standing ties to authoritarian leaders in Cuba and Nicaragua. It sells arms & disseminates propaganda in those places. pic.twitter.com/z2bnEpOIr9 — Department of State (@StateDept) April 12, 2019

Pompeo criticized Russian cooperation with Venezuela and Nicaragua. On Russian investments in police training in partnership with Caracas and a satellite complex in the country, he said: “to say the least, they are not good.”

“Russia also has long-standing ties to authoritarian leaders in Cuba and Nicaragua. It sells arms and disseminates propaganda in those places,” Pompeo said. “We shouldn’t stand for Russia escalating an already precarious situation in these ways.”

.@SecPompeo: The United States wants to partner as the region takes more of these major steps – even ones that are painful or difficult. Together, that’s what we’re doing in #Venezuela. A broad coalition of 54 nations supports the peaceful, constitutional transition of power. pic.twitter.com/iGGT3LRA6V — Department of State (@StateDept) April 12, 2019

- Advertisement -

“The United States and its allies will not quit this fight,”he continued, adding that the country would keep supporting Venezuelans “courageously standing up for democracy in their home country.”

“It’s a historic opportunity when you have all but a handful of countries that are truly market-driven, democratic in ways that you haven’t had in South America for decades,” Pompeo told reporters earlier en route to Santiago, where he met with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

— Enjoy Paul’s work? Become a patron today and support his struggle against imperialism—

Pompeo will travel later on Friday to Paraguay, the first visit by a US secretary of state to the country since 1965, a gesture experts say underscores US commitment to the region.

On Sunday he is set to visit Cucuta, a Colombian border city receiving significant numbers of Venezuelan migrants fleeing hunger and violence in their homeland.

Since January 23, the United States has defended Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, denouncing Maduro’s administration as undemocratic and demanding Maduro’s resignation.

However, without any popular support in the country, where 80% of the population had never heard of it until the self-proclamation, Guaido’s coup attempt failed amid strong popular support for Maduro, who was re-elected last May in internationally audited elections .