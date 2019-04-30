Expert: All the power of the Russian army will defend Donbass

Christelle Néant, in DonbassInsider

Political scientist – All the power of the Russian army will defend Donbass

04/30/2019

The inhabitants of Donbass will be under the full protection of the Russian Federation, on the model of South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Transnistria, which have been able to stop the aggressive provocations of neighboring states through the Russian passports issued to their citizens, said a political scientist.

Following the signing of the decree granting the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics (DPR and LPR) a simplified process to get Russian citizenship, analysts of all stripes (especially Ukrainians and Westerners) were lost in conjectures on the goal pursued by Russia.

We have seen the development of some bizarre hypotheses. For example, the one that Russia would give passport priority to officials and soldiers of the two republics so that they can flee when Moscow will return the Donbass to Ukraine. There at the vector of the “big anything” we have the makings of a gold medal.To begin with, this hypothesis (supported by several Ukrainian or pro-Kiev politicians and analysts) contradicts the Ukrainian rhetoric of “Russian aggression:” If Russia invaded and occupied the Donbass with its army, why do the soldiers who defend the DPR and the LPR need to receive Russian passports? Either it is the Russian army, and so they already have a Russian passport, or they need to receive one, and that proves that the soldiers here are locals and that there is no Russian invasion / aggression. Elementary my dear Watson! Thanks to these “geniuses” for scuttling their own propaganda.

Then, just look at History, and recent events to see that the hypothesis of the abandonment of Donbass by Russia does not hold up for two seconds. If Russia intended to abandon the DPR and the LPR to their fate, why invite the DPR to the Yalta International Economic Forum from 18 to 20 April?

- Advertisement -

In addition, there are precedents. Transnistria, South Ossetia and Abkhazia are among those unrecognized countries that have experienced conflicts following their secession, and to which Russia has issued Russian passports. Has Russia dropped these countries afterwards? No, on the contrary, as explained by the political scientist Alexei Kotchetkov, director of the Foundation for Popular Diplomacy. “It now turns out that our entire country, the Russian Federation, will be responsible for these citizens. They will be protected by our laws, and if their life is threatened, all the power of our army will be able to defend them. In fact, everything started earlier – in Transnistria, more than one hundred thousand passports were issued there, and from the moment when more than one hundred thousand of our citizens were there, the provocations of the Moldovan security services stopped, the kidnappings by people who had impunity before, have come to an end.

“The same thing happened in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, but unfortunately the people who planned the provocation in South Ossetia on the Georgian side did not evaluate how that could end for them. But the lesson of 2008, all the neighboring countries have learned and understood that the punishment would be inevitable, and that in any case, we should not put the strength of our system to the test. We have a special law in this regard according to which our citizens must be protected by the state if something threatens them in their country. And they are at home, moreover, unlike South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Transnistria, where people received external Russian passports, but did not receive internal passports, here people receive passports while living at home,” he said.

Moreover, according to this analyst, in such a case, Russia is not obliged to take into account the opinion of Western countries, which should first solve their own internal problems.”

“On February 22, 2014, Ukraine crossed the point of no return and the coup d’état that occurred there utterly changed many things, including in international relations. And now, we must first think about our citizens and their security, their future and their lives, not about whether some politicians in Kiev, Washington, Brussels or Berlin will like it. When they have serious problems with their citizens, we will see how they will treat them, but in the meantime, I am sorry, it is our loved ones who have been regularly killed in the Donbass for 5 years,” Kotchetkov concluded.

This decision of Russia, and the consequences it will have on the current war reminds me of this joke that has been circulating for several years:

Reporter interviewing a Ukrainian serviceman:- Why are you attacking the Donbass?- Because the Russian army is there!- Okay, so why don’t you attack Crimea? Because the Russian army is really there! “

Thanks to Russian passports, the Donbass will enjoy the same protection as Crimea, South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Transnistria. Because it’s one thing to scream at the imaginary Russian aggression, it’s another thing to risk actually meeting the Russian army!