Outgunned: U.S Navy Still Can’t Counter Russian Missiles

WASHINGTON D.C – The US Navy command is developing powerful, tamper-proof radars capable of detecting ballistic and cruise missiles as it is seriously concerned to protect its ships from the new missiles from Russia and China.

It is anticipated that in the coming years two dozen Arleigh Burke class destroyers will be equipped with more modern radar systems.

The Arleigh Burke class destroyer fleet is the largest in the US Navy: the country has about 70 ships of this type, each with a displacement of over 5,000 tons.

In its construction was widely used for the first time stealth technology, while the main weapon of this class are the Tomahawk missiles, with a range of up to 2,600 kilometers and capacity to carry nuclear warheads. In addition, the ships have RIM-66 SM-2 missiles, antinavio missiles and a Mark 45 127-gauge cannon, as well as several large-caliber machine guns.

However, the main objective of the Arleigh Burke is to defend ships and aircraft carriers from enemy missile and submarine attacks, as well as to destroy surface and underwater targets.

The main feature of the Arleigh Burke destroyers is the integrated Aegis missile defense system – an important part of the US global missile defense. Such a ship can be sent anywhere in the oceans. It should be noted that, unlike terrestrial systems, the installation of maritime systems does not require any approval from the governments of foreign states.

The first Arleigh Burke class destroyers began to be delivered to the US Navy in the early 1990s and have been modernized three times.

Last year, the Americans launched the construction of the USS Jack H. Lucas destroyer – the fourth version of these ships, which is expected to be completed by 2024. The new vessels are expected to be equipped with more vertical launchers for Tomahawk missiles and anti-Nazi missiles. As for the modernization of Aegis, all new and fourth version destroyers will be equipped with the new AN / SPY-6 radar system, which is supposed to be 30 times more powerful than the previous version and guarantees the detection of targets with more accuracy and at greater distances, also having greater reliability and protection against interference of any kind.

According to experts in the Defense News edition, the US Navy command reacts in this way to the creation of the new missiles by Russia and China, having already channeled to these goals tens of millions of dollars.

Save yourself from Tsirkon

As for the Russian weapons, it is clearly the new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles and the Kalibr cruise missiles. Kalibr missiles have already been installed on virtually all new Russian submarines and ships and proved effective during attacks against terrorist positions in Syria.

The Tsirkon system has been in the testing phase since 2016. Its development is considered to be top secret. The missile would have a speed of 9 Mach (11,000 km / h) and a range of more than 1,000 km. The missile’s enormous speed makes it virtually invulnerable to all intercept systems, including American Aegis.

According to analysts, it is not yet known if the new American radar will be able to change this situation. The development of the complex radar system takes several years. Even if the AN / SPY-6 is capable of intercepting the Kalibr, it can not do the same with the hypersonic Tsirkon. To intercept missiles of this type, Americans would need completely new missile defense systems, which would take decades to create.