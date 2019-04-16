North Korean leader gives ultimatum to U.S and Trump

PYONGYANG, Independent Korea – Failed face-to-face talks with President Donald Trump raise questions about whether the United States is really committed to improving relations with North Korea, said leader Kim Jong-un, vowing to strengthen the country’s defense.

Pyongyang will give the United States until the end of the year to abandon “its current method of calculation” in relation to bilateral negotiations and reach a “correct posture,” Kim said, quoted by state news agency KCNA on Saturday.

In this case, North Korea will consider holding a third summit with President Trump at some point in the future, said the North Korean leader – in Washington, the speech in favor of a new meeting has also been voiced.

Addressing the nation’s parliament, Kim said his talks with Trump in February raised “a strong question” whether the country was right to make concessions. The meeting, which was halted by the White House and ended without an agreement, also cast doubt on Washington’s “real disposition” to improve relations with North Korea.

According to Kim, the problem lay in the “kind of American-style dialogue,” which was tantamount to making “one-sided” demands, not being ready to “sit face to face with us and solve the problem.”

As Pyongyang expects the US to change its stance, “it will continue to increase defense capabilities,” he said. He did not specify which branches of the Armed Forces will be strengthened and how.

“I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate,” Trump tweeted, “and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand.

“North Korea has tremendous potential for extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim,” the president continued. “I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!”

The tone of the president contrasted with the more rigid stance of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said earlier that he wanted to leave a little space to ease sanctions on Pyongyang but said the restrictions will remain in place for a long time, since the United States considers North Korea a nuclear threat.

Trump and Kim met for the first time in Singapore last year. They agreed to seek peace and North Korea undertook to work for the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula. In the months leading up to the talks, Pyongyang froze its nuclear and ballistic missile tests and demolished the only known nuclear testing site.

The next round of talks, held in Hanoi, Vietnam, quickly disbanded. The US has categorically rejected the proposal to partially suspend sanctions against North Korea in exchange for additional assurances that Pyongyang would not restart nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton later clarified that the White House found Kim Jong-un’s idea of ​​a “step by step” denuclearization unacceptable as well.

North Korean officials have already expressed readiness to resume the ballistic and nuclear missile program if the US continues its aggressive policy toward the nation.