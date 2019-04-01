NATO’s ‘Most Powerful Weapons’ Against Russia

NEW YORK CITY – The American Business Insider publication revealed the “most powerful” NATO weapons the alliance could use in a hypothetical conflict with Russia.

Military analyst and author of the article, Ryan Pickrell, indicates among the most powerful weapons the fifth-generation F-35 North American poaching. According to him, the opposing countries have not yet succeeded in creating an analogue of this airplane in terms of stealth capacity and modern equipment.

Another fighter that entered the list of the best weapons of NATO is the Eurofighter Typhoon, the result of cooperation between several European countries. For Pickrell, the combat capabilities of these planes are comparable with the latest modifications of the Russian Su-35 fighter, so the Eurofighter Typhoon can perfectly cope with “the deadly Russian fighter.”

Next, the analyst indicates the strategic bombers B-52, B-52 Spirit and B-1B Lancer. Thanks to the regular rotation of its military aviation in Europe, the US can guarantee the containment of the adversary.

The list also includes the American P-8A Poseidon antisubmarine aircraft. Despite the existence of analogues, the P-8A is one of the best “hunters” of submarines, notes the author.

To combat the submarines, the analyst also refers to the frigates that are in service of the Navy of Italy, France, Spain, Norway and Denmark.

In addition, the article mentions the American attack helicopter AH-64 Apache. These vehicles can carry up to 16 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and are therefore capable of carrying out “devastating attacks” on enemy military equipment, notes the author.

Among the alliance’s armored vehicles, the Business Insider lists the German Leopard 2 tanks. These tanks have earned the reputation of “indestructible” and are still considered among the best in NATO, as are the American tanks M1 Abrams and Challenger 2, the author claims.

The list also includes the American aircraft carriers of the Nimitz class, the Patriot air defense system and the Virginia class submarines.