NATO states need Russian space rocket engines, but U.S wants to weaponize the moon

MOSCOW – There are NATO countries showing interest in acquiring space rocket engines, the head of the Russian Space Activities Corporation (Roscosmos), Dmitry Rogozin, told reporters.

“Now there are other governments – except the US, including NATO countries, interested in acquiring missile engines from Russia,” he said.

Rogozin noted that Russia does not seek to break ties with Western countries and supports the idea of ​​maintaining international cooperation in space, which he says is an essential element of diplomacy.

For Rogozin, this is a “good indicator that, in the context of sanctions and pressure, Russia continues to export high-tech products, and in the area of rocket engines, it continues to be a global leader,” added the head of Roscosmos.

The head of Russia’s State Space Activities Corporation (Roscosmos) stressed that this is of value to Russia because it brings benefits to the country and that the income from these exports is used for new developments in the space sector.

- Advertisement -

—Enjoy Paul’s work? Become a patron and support his efforts for multipolarity!—

The program to return the Americans to the Moon means accomplishment of military tasks, believes Rogozin.

“Americans now have the political task of again sending the man to the moon. Although I do not understand very well, because if they have already been there, why go again? Repeat what was done 50 years ago […] We know which in recent decades and even nowadays, space operations of this kind are facades for undeclared operations,” Rogozin told the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

At the same time, Rogozin explained that he does not mean that Americans are using the Moon for military purposes only, although he does not rule out the possibility of Americans conducting military experiments. In particular, flights to the moon can be used by the US to test technologies that would later be used in the military industry, he says.

“Such work creates a large number of secondary technologies, which can be used for military purposes,” said Rogozin, recalling the Buran project, a Soviet space transporter that performed its first and last flight on November 15, 1988, and was created for the Soviet military program.