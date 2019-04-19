NATO ships enter Baltic Sea, but Russia is prepared

MOSCOW – A NATO naval group has entered the waters of the Baltic Sea, the National Defense Control Center of Russia said.

These are four vessels – the destroyer USS Gravely, who leads the group; the frigates K. Pulaski of the Polish Navy, Gokova of the Turkish Navy, and Juan de Borbón of the Spanish Navy.

The Russian military is monitoring the situation, and training maneuvers are undertaken to react quickly to possible emergency situations.

In addition, a sheriff’s ship, Bastion and Bal coastal protection missile systems, as well as naval aviation were organized.

Since the beginning of the year, Baltic Fleet forces have already taken similar actions in connection with the emergence of NATO ships in the Baltic Sea waters. Thus, on January 21, 2019, the USS Gravely destroyer, accompanied by other vessels, entered the waters of the Baltic. The same ship went on another mission to the Baltic Sea on 26 February.

The National Interest meanwhile wrote that NATO must be concerned about the growing power of the Russian Baltic Fleet, as in the last decade there has been a significant increase in the forces of this fleet and its ongoing modernization.

The American media service highlighted the Boyky, Stoyky, Soobrazitelny and Stereguschy corvettes, which during recent exercises repelled conventional enemy air strike and fired at sea and coastal targets.

At the same time, it is noted that Stereguschy class ships are equipped with the Paket platform, which combines a centralized control system, a hydroacoustic station, a torpedo launcher and reactive anti-torpedoes, having defensive and offensive capabilities built into a single system of control.

The National Interest emphasizes that such a platform does not yet have analogues. In addition, the American edition draws attention to the new Russian fighter Su-30SM, which entered service of the Baltic Fleet joining the Su-27 and Su-24 fighter jets.

The article also points to the fact that Baltic Fleet exercises were carried out a month before NATO exercises in the Baltic Sea, which means increased military competition in the region. The National Interest concludes that the Baltic Fleet is increasingly receiving the latest ships and technologies as part of a modernization strategy based on quality rather than quantity.