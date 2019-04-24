NATO guarantees ‘strong political support’ to Ukraine after election of Zelensky

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by telephone on Tuesday with the President-elect of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and invited him to visit Northern Alliance headquarters soon.

The NATO leader took advantage of the telephone conversation to congratulate the President-elect of Ukraine and expressed “strong political and practical support” to the country.

“Just spoke with Ukraine’s President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky. I congratulated him on his victory & invited him to visit #NATO HQ in the near future,” Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

According to the leader of the organization, “NATO will continue to provide strong political and practical support to Ukraine.”

This, however, is an interesting formulation. It raises the question as to whether NATO has, in its mandate, a ‘political’ organization. Indeed it has:

“Security in our daily lives is key to our well-being. NATO’s purpose is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.

POLITICAL – NATO promotes democratic values and enables members to consult and cooperate on defence and security-related issues to solve problems, build trust and, in the long run, prevent conflict.

MILITARY – NATO is committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to undertake crisis-management operations. These are carried out under the collective defence clause of NATO’s founding treaty – Article 5 of the Washington Treaty or under a United Nations mandate, alone or in cooperation with other countries and international organisations.”

European Council President Donald Tusk also congratulated Zelensky on his election victory.

“A decisive day for Ukraine. Free elections and peaceful change of power = strong Ukrainian democracy. Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky. The EU is determined to continue its support,” Tusk wrote on Twitter.

The comedian and rookie in politics Volodymyr Zelensky won the Ukrainian presidential election on Sunday by winning 73.2% of the vote against 25.3% of the current president Pyotr Poroshenko.

“We did this together,” Zelensky said after the results were released, which show his victory. “I promise I will never disappoint you,” he said, addressing the Ukrainian people.

After the announcement, the winner of the election did not want to talk to the journalists and left the campaign headquarters.

More detailed reports show that in western Ukraine Zelenskiy won about 56.4% of the local votes, while in the eastern parts of the country he received about 88% of the total votes.

39 candidates participated in the presidential race. Zelensky, Poroshenko and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko were the favorites.

The current president of Ukraine, Pyotr Poroshenko, was received with applause when he arrived on his campaign committee. He stated that despite not being able to re-elect, he did not intend to leave politics. The politician acknowledged the results and promised to call Zelensky to convey his congratulations to the victory.