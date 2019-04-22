MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó denied the need for a national dialogue because he looked “at the bad example” of Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.

“Juan Guaidó refuses because he feels the support of Washington and relies exclusively on it,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio station Zvezda. “Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is ready for these negotiations.

“Apparently he followed the bad example of the President of Ukraine, Pyotr Poroshenko, who behaved in the same way regarding the need for a national dialogue with the participation of all political forces because he was confident that Washington would protect him in any situation,” said the Russian diplomat.

In April 2014, Ukraine carried out an operation against militias in the eastern part of its territory, in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The regions rebelled after a coup, which took place in Kiev in February of the same year, when Poroshenko became the country’s new president.

The Minsk agreements, signed in September 2014 and February 2015, laid the foundations for a political solution to the conflict, but the violence was not stopped. According to the United Nations, the Uranian internal confluence has already caused 10,300 deaths, in addition to about 1.5 million people displaced.

Meanwhile, the crisis in Venezuela worsened with the election of Guaidó for the presidency of the National Assembly. Later in the same year he proclaimed himself the president of the country, and was supported by Washington.

- Advertisement -

Guaidó on Friday called on Venezuelan citizens to attend a major demonstration against the government of President Nicolás Maduro on May 1.

Guaidó addressed a crowd of sympathizers gathered in Caracas on Friday, taking the opportunity to ask the military once again to suspend their support for Maduro and support a transitional government.

Desde el primer día que asumimos este compromiso mostramos una ruta muy clara: cese de la usurpación, gobierno de transición y elecciones libres. Nos hemos preparado con estrategia, planificación y organización para lograr nuestro objetivo. Ahora #VamosConTodo1M — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 19, 2019

According to Guaidó, next May 1, Labor Day, will be activated the definitive phase of the so-called Operation Freedom, with the “greatest mobilization” in the history of Venezuela.