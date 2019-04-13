MASSIVE REVELATION: Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Confirms Church’s Total Guilt in Homosexual-Pedophile Abuse
Flores explains that despite some truths in Benedict’s essay, it aims overall to hide ‘the secret sauce’ of long-standing Church culture.
In an 11-page analysis published yesterday in the leading German magazine for priests, Klerusblatt, Pope Benedict XVI has come forward to break the culture of silence, penning a rare essay on the sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church. In the essay, he claims that the crisis was caused in part by the sexual revolution of the 1960’s and the liberalization of the church’s moral teaching.
While former Pope Benedict XVI has accurately described the crisis in terms of the cover-up, there are numerous problems in his description and mechanism, which this analysis will develop further on. Catholic News Agency first published the letter in English on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a well known major and conclusive study, by Freund and Watson in the Spring of 1992 edition of the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy, 18(1):34-43, male pedophiles were nearly twice as likely to react to same-sex stimuli. It is important to make clear that male homosexuality does not increase the propensity towards pedophilia per se, from this study, but rather that pedophiles are nearly twice as likely to be homosexuals.
“Previous investigations have indicated that the ratio of sex offenders against female children vs. offenders against male children is approximately 2:1, while the ratio of gynephiles to androphiles among the general population is approximately 20:1. The present study investigated whether the etiology of preferred partner sex among pedophiles is related to the etiology of preferred partner sex among males preferring adult partners. Using phallometric test sensitivities to calculate the proportion of true pedophiles among various groups of sex offenders against children, and taking into consideration previously reported mean numbers of victims per offender group, the ratio of heterosexual to homosexual pedophiles was calculated to be approximately 11:1. This suggests that the resulting proportion of true pedophiles among persons with a homosexual erotic development is greater than that in persons who develop heterosexually. This, of course, would not indicate that androphilic males have a greater propensity to offend against children.”
Modern standards
The Death of God
Problems in Benedict’s Narrative – His Goal is to Save the Church
While former Pope Benedict certainly appears to be straight-forward regarding the cover-ups and rampant abuses in the church, it is also clear that there are certain mechanisms he has turned upside-down. Benedict’s goal is to generally save the church, and engage in a ‘limited hangout’ of the real scope of the primary function of the Catholic church’s method of recruiting new priests, which has existed for perhaps half a millennia.
.
What is true is that the sexual revolution made talking about sex, rape, and child-sexual abuse more possible. While the process he describes in the clergy is plausible, it does not explore the difference between conscious or self-aware homosexuality, and latent homosexuality. Repressed latent homosexuality, when practiced, involves a process of denial, or a lack of language to describe the act itself.
.
In short, it is the sexual revolution in the 1960’s that allowed survivor’s of sexual abuse in the church to have a language and narrative framework, that allowed them to come forward as young adults in the 80’s and 90’s, when the scandals first began to emerge. It also made priests, most of whom led sequestered lives involved heavily in church activity since youth, to be exposed to popular culture in the form of film and television, where acts previously indescribable became known and labeled as ‘homosexual’. This allowed priests for the first time to become self-consciously homosexual, in large numbers, whereas in the past, they were only latently so.
In a new book titled “In the Closet of the Vatican”, it was revealed that a large majority of priests in the Vatican are gay, although many are not sexually active, the book claims.
.
A total of about 80 percent of the most revered clerics in the Roman Catholic Church are homosexual despite the church’s opposition to gay rights, according to the extensively researched book by French journalist Frédéric Martel.
.
The gay priests adhere to an unspoken code called “the closet,” where it is understood that, for instance, a cardinal or bishop who denounces homosexuality is more likely to be gay, according to the book “In the Closet of the Vatican.” This finding contradicts Benedict’s statements that it is the liberal, open reformers, in the Church, who promote leniency on Church judgment for the laity, who are the primary pedophilia culprits.
.
Another controversial claim in the book is that Colombian Cardinal Alfonso López Trujillo defended the Church’s positions on homosexuality while hiring male prostitutes, according to The Guardian.
.
The author said he conducted 1,500 interviews with 41 cardinals, 52 bishops and monsignors, 45 papal ambassadors or diplomatic officials, 11 Swiss guards and more than 200 priests and seminarians.
.
The book attempts to expose a “clerical culture of secrecy” and the double lives of priests.
.
It is believed by a number of church historians that homosexual pedophilia has been a primary organizational practice within the church for nearly 500 years. However, the high degree of sexual repression in society, combined with the sequestering of whole layers of the church from secular life, compounded the lack of self-awareness that the priests were molesting children. This is because this form of grooming was the primary mechanism by which the church itself recruited its priesthood from altar boys.
.
The mechanism is that priests, who have been overwhelmingly latent homosexuals for five-hundred years, intuitively looked for those children among the altar boys that displayed tendencies or proclivities that today would be described as emergent-homosexual. These altar boys would be engaged with (what is today understood as) sexually, and would be groomed ultimately for seminary school. From here, the cycle would continue and perpetuate. But due to the lack of language and discourse, and the central idea in society that sex involved men and women exclusively, these acts were not understood consciously as sexual.
.
Therefore, Benedict places the framework, upon which previous practices only after the 60’s, became consciously abusive, as the reason for the scandals. While this is superficially true – the 60’s culture of openness allowed victims to come forward, and allowed latently homosexual priests to understand themselves openly as such – it covers up the historic practice in the church that dates back many centuries.
.
What is today considered homosexuality in the western church, but was not recognized as such then, had been the preferred proclivity in the priesthood precisely because the western church developed an official policy against priests being able to wed and have children.
.
This related to the struggles between the Papacy and the Holy Roman Empire in the medieval period, wherein according to Herbert Thurston, “Celibacy of the Clergy” in Catholic Encyclopedia (1908); priests could otherwise gain access to effectively owning (by controlling) church land and build de-facto hereditary dynasties, through nepotism, in competition with the official hereditary monarchies.
.
Thus hereditary monarchs in the Western Church would over-time, prefer homosexuality as a default proclivity among priests, to greatly reduce the chances of them having children, whose interests they would consider, in contrast to hereditary aristocratic dynasties.
.
Therefore, the church developed a highly sexually repressed internal culture, not seen in other ancient Christian churches, such as the Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Nestorian churches. Therefore, the Pope Emiritus’ thesis that it is the sexual revolution that caused sexual abuse is questionable in light of the lack of this process taking place in other modernized parts of the world where the priests were allowed to marry and have children.