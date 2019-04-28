MAJOR: Zelensky wants talks on new conditions with Russia

KIEV – In a sign that the previous hard-line administration’s positions are withering, President-elect of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, has stated that he is willing to discuss the new conditions of coexistence of Ukraine and Russia.

“I will say again that I am prepared for the negotiations. For our part, we are ready to discuss the new conditions of coexistence between Ukraine and Russia,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Ukraine’s President-elect has stated his willingness to hold talks and to hold a prisoner-of-war exchange in the “all for all” format.

He also expressed hope that Moscow will demonstrate its willingness to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine during the next meeting of the Normandy Quartet (France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia).

“The concrete confirmation of this provision would be the exchange of prisoners according to the formula of all for all,” Zelensky wrote.

The comedian and rookie in politics Zelensky won the presidential elections in Ukraine. The candidate received 73.2% of the vote in the second round of the election, against the 25.3% of the country’s current president, Pyotr Poroshenko, according to partial results.

“We did this together,” Zelensky said after the results were released, which show his victory. “I promise I will never disappoint you,” he said, addressing the Ukrainian people.

After the announcement, the winner of the election did not want to talk to the journalists and left the campaign headquarters.

More detailed reports show that in western Ukraine Zelenskiy won about 56.4% of the local votes, while in the eastern parts of the country he received about 88% of the total votes.

39 candidates participated in the presidential race. Zelensky, Poroshenko and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko were the favorites.

The current president of Ukraine, Pyotr Poroshenko, was received with applause when he arrived on his campaign committee. He stated that despite not being able to re-elect, he did not intend to leave politics. The politician acknowledged the results and promised to call Zelensky to convey his congratulations to the victory.