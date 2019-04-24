MAJOR: VIDEO – Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok in start of History-making Russian visit

VLADIVOSTOK – The head of independent Korea, the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, arrived in Vladivostok, Russian media correspondents confirmed.

Ким Чен Ын приехал в Россию. На бронепоезде, к которому подают отдельный трап. pic.twitter.com/g1pZdHt9uB — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) April 24, 2019

The North Korean leader’s armored train arrived at 11:01 am (Moscow Time), and security guards began to run before the bus stop.

Мастер-класс от охраны Ким Чен Ына по подготовке к высадке лидера КНДР из бронепоезда на перрон Владивостока. Как тебе такое, @elonmusk ? pic.twitter.com/ZxKR7TVnYe — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) April 24, 2019

Kim Jong-un came out on the platform, greeted the guests with a smile, all together they went to the station square. There the delegation was greeted by the orchestra of the honor guard.

Then the head of state sat in a limousine and went to one of the hotel buildings of the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The perimeter around the hotels is well guarded.

On April 25, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un will be negotiating in the university’s sports building. Kim Jong-un’s visit was his first trip to Russia. He will stay in Vladivostok until Saturday morning and a cultural program is planned for the North Korean leader on Friday: in particular, he will visit the Primorsky aquarium.

The head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, was pleased with the cordial welcome on the territory of the Russian Federation and said that he had wanted to visit this place for many years, according to the Primorye administration.

“During a meeting with the Russian delegation at the Khasan station, which included the governor of Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako, the chairman of the DPRK State Council stressed that he had dreamed of visiting Russia for many years,” according to local reporters.

“I have heard a lot about your country and dreamed of visiting it for a very long time. Seven years have passed since I became head of Democratic Korea and only now I was able to come to Russia,” the regional administration quoted the DPRK leader as saying.

Kim Jong-un also added that his father Kim Jong Il had a great love for Russia, and now, following the traditions, the head of state plans to strengthen cooperation between the countries. “I hope that in the future I will visit your country based on friendly relations with your president,” Kim Jong-un said.