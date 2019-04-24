MAJOR: VIDEO – Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok in start of History-making Russian visit
The leader of independent Korea is to meet with Putin
VLADIVOSTOK – The head of independent Korea, the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, arrived in Vladivostok, Russian media correspondents confirmed.
Ким Чен Ын приехал в Россию. На бронепоезде, к которому подают отдельный трап. pic.twitter.com/g1pZdHt9uB
— Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) April 24, 2019
Мастер-класс от охраны Ким Чен Ына по подготовке к высадке лидера КНДР из бронепоезда на перрон Владивостока. Как тебе такое, @elonmusk ? pic.twitter.com/ZxKR7TVnYe
— Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) April 24, 2019
The head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, was pleased with the cordial welcome on the territory of the Russian Federation and said that he had wanted to visit this place for many years, according to the Primorye administration.
“During a meeting with the Russian delegation at the Khasan station, which included the governor of Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako, the chairman of the DPRK State Council stressed that he had dreamed of visiting Russia for many years,” according to local reporters.
“I have heard a lot about your country and dreamed of visiting it for a very long time. Seven years have passed since I became head of Democratic Korea and only now I was able to come to Russia,” the regional administration quoted the DPRK leader as saying.