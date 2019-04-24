Trending

MAJOR: VIDEO – Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok in start of History-making Russian visit

The leader of independent Korea is to meet with Putin

By Joaquin Flores
VLADIVOSTOK – The head of independent Korea, the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, arrived in Vladivostok, Russian media correspondents confirmed.

The North Korean leader’s armored train arrived at 11:01 am (Moscow Time), and security guards began to run before the bus stop.

Kim Jong-un came out on the platform, greeted the guests with a smile, all together they went to the station square. There the delegation was greeted by the orchestra of the honor guard.

Then the head of state sat in a limousine and went to one of the hotel buildings of the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The perimeter around the hotels is well guarded.
On April 25, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un will be negotiating in the university’s sports building. Kim Jong-un’s visit was his first trip to Russia. He will stay in Vladivostok until Saturday morning and a cultural program is planned for the North Korean leader on Friday: in particular, he will visit the Primorsky aquarium.

The head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, was pleased with the cordial welcome on the territory of the Russian Federation and said that he had wanted to visit this place for many years, according to the Primorye administration.

“During a meeting with the Russian delegation at the Khasan station, which included the governor of Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako, the chairman of the DPRK State Council stressed that he had dreamed of visiting Russia for many years,” according to local reporters.

“I have heard a lot about your country and dreamed of visiting it for a very long time. Seven years have passed since I became head of Democratic Korea and only now I was able to come to Russia,” the regional administration quoted the DPRK leader as saying.

Kim Jong-un also added that his father Kim Jong Il had a great love for Russia, and now, following the traditions, the head of state plans to strengthen cooperation between the countries. “I hope that in the future I will visit your country based on friendly relations with your president,” Kim Jong-un said.
The DPRK leader arrived on Wednesday in Primorye; he is expected to arrive in Vladivostok by Wednesday evening.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

