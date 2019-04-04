MAJOR: Venezuela begins Criminal Proceedings against Guaidó

CARACAS – Venezuelan justice has initiated criminal proceedings against Venezuelan self-proclaimed interim president, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, Julio García Serpa, head of the Constitutional Assembly Legislation Committee, announced.

According to him, the process will be conducted by the Supreme Court and the attorney general.

On Tuesday, the Constituent Assembly approved the continuation of the investigation process against Guaidó. On Wednesday, the president of the Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello explained that this means withdrawing the parliamentary immunity of the opposition leader.

“Everything is done within the framework of the Constitution and the law,” said Diosdado Cabello.

“Justice will decide based on relevant evidence, he will have a defense lawyer, and justice will be enforced,” said Garcia Serpa.

“He will have to pay for everything he has done. He will have to pay for the treason,” he said.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court (STJ) has previously called the Constituent Assembly to suspend the parliamentary immunity of the self-proclaimed interim Venezuelan president, Juan Guaidó.

In January, Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela after contesting the electoral victory of Maduro. The US and 54 countries recognized Guaidó as president and asked Maduro to resign. Maduro, in turn, called Guaidó an American marionette and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup. Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia and several other countries consider Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, US President Trump’s advisor to Economic Policy and director of the US National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, said Washington was considering injecting cash dollars into Venezuela if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime fell.

During an event held Wednesday in Washington, Larry said that the United States has met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to develop a rescue and economic restructuring plan in the country so that it can be initiated immediately if Maduro resigns or is ousted, Bloomberg said.

However, this is only a plan that will not come to fruition as it is unlikely Maduro will be ousted.