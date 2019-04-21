MAJOR: Ukraine Election Exit Polling has Zelensky at 72%

KIEV – Vladimir Zelensky is up at 71.8% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine, according to exit polling conducted by the New Image Marketing Group.

The current head of state, Petro Poroshenko, as of 1:00 pm Kiev time, has 28.2% of the vote.

According to the NIMG, in the south of Ukraine 73.4% of citizens voted for Zelensky, for Poroshenko – 26.6%; in the east – 88.8% and 11.2%, respectively; in the west – 55.6% and 44.4%, in the central part – 72.9% and 27.1%.

- Advertisement -

The company announced this on its website, but has not published the results of polls on sites available in Ukraine, nor have they released this to Ukrainian media, as there is an embargo on their publication in Ukraine until 20:00 (8pm tonight, Kiev time). However, the requirement does not apply to other countries. Media external to Ukraine has received the exit poll data provided outside the country.

At the same time, FRN is aware of numerous methods which Poroshenko may attempt to hold onto power in the last moments. There is presently at least one suit which calls into question Zelensky’s right to run in the elections, and if this suit moves forward, it could result in a constitutional crisis. Also recall that while today is the election, the new president would not take office until months later. This gives Poroshenko adequate time for any number of surprise incidents to take place.

Meanwhile, FRN is aware that Poroshenko has made numerous ‘exit’ plans to leave the country and avoid possible prosecution.

Numerous Ukrainian oligarchs, including both those that supported the Pravy Sektor, and those who played a ‘moderating’ role on the ‘radicalism’ of the Donbass rebels, are backing Zelensky as their puppet against the Poroshenko clique.