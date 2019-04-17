MAJOR: U.S pushes forward plans for military invasion in EXPOSED SECRET MEETING

WASHINGTON DC – A secret meeting was convened by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) of the United States, in a context marked by discussions and threats of military intervention against Venezuela. This was revealed by journalist Max Blumenthal.

But what is this center and what are its real objectives?

Previously, CSIS organized a private meeting called “Evaluation of the use of military force in Venezuela”, which allegedly will be submitted to international political and judicial authorities in Caracas.

According to the center’s own website , CSIS is defined as a “non-profit” research organization that is dedicated to providing “strategic insights and policy solutions”.

The institution was created in 1962 by Ray S. Cline, the then director of research at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and served as a favorite of Cold War analysts, according to the Voltaire portal.

For the Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, the institute is a promoter of American wars, which are funded by US oil corporations and arms manufacturers.

On the CSIS website, there is a separate section titled “Venezuela Initiative,” in which it proposes how the United States, along with the international community, should promote “the most effective and coordinated approach” for what they call the “Day After scenario” in the Caribbean country.

According to the website, the strategic center offers these analyzes and recommendations to Venezuela because it believes that once the Caribbean country has “a legitimate and democratically-elected government,” the Bolivarian nation will face “variety of social, economic, security, legal, institutional, and humanitarian challenges.”

Moncada, who names the center as one of the main “propaganda agencies promoting the war against Caracas in Washington,” commented. For the Venezuelan ambassador, CSIS is so influential in sectors opposed to the Bolivarian revolution that it got Gustavo Tarre appointed as permanent representative by the Venezuelan parliament, led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Moncada assured that Tarre, with the endorsement of CSIS, will soon “request a humanitarian invasion” of Venezuela, alluding to the use of military means to depose the government of President Nicolás Maduro’s.

The controversial news piece about the meeting was published by investigative journalist Max Blumenthal at Grayzone, who confirmed that the meeting proves that military options are being seriously considered at this point because all the other mechanisms that Trump attempted have failed.

The Venezuelan political crisis worsened after Guaido’s self-proclamation on January 23. President Maduro called the action a US-led coup.

However, with a two million strong army and militia force, any invasion of Venezuela will be no easy task and will probably see the US descend into a no-win situation as it has experienced in Vietnam.