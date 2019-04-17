MAJOR: Trump vetoes resolution to suspend U.S support for GENOCIDE in Yemen

WASHINGTON DC – US President Donald Trump rejected a measure passed by Congress to end his country’s participation in the Saudi-led war against Yemen.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump wrote to the Senate Thursday.

Trump added that the resolution is “unnecessary” in part because there are no United States military personnel in Yemen “commanding, participating in, or accompanying military forces of the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis in hostilities in or affecting Yemen.”

Trump was expected to issue the veto as the resolution was seen as a rebuke of Trump’s Middle East policies.

In a statement Tuesday night, Pelosi called on Trump to “put peace before politics.”

“The conflict in Yemen is a horrific humanitarian crisis that challenges the conscience of the entire world. Yet the President has cynically chosen to contravene a bipartisan, bicameral vote of the Congress and perpetuate America’s shameful involvement in this heartbreaking crisis,” Pelosi said.

“This conflict must end, now. The House of Representatives calls on the President to put peace before politics, and work with us to advance an enduring solution to end this crisis and save lives.”

The only other veto Trump has issued was his veto of a resolution of disapproval for his emergency declaration to build barriers along the US border with Mexico. Trump vetoed that resolution last month.

In December 2018, the warring parties in Yemen held UN-sponsored negotiations in Stockholm and agreed to a ceasefire, the withdrawal of troops from the strategic city of Al Hudeida and the exchange of prisoners. However, Saudi Arabia continues its aggression and blockade of the country, meaning that hundreds of thousands are starving as they cannot access food from international donors.