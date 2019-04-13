WASHINGTON DC – The imprisonment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may reveal new information that may reveal that Ukraine is the driving force behind the alleged conspiracy involving US President Donald Trump and Russia, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said.

Giuliani told the Washington Examiner newspaper that Assange could clarify the plot that led to an investigation based on a false conspiracy charge, and urged the public to keep an eye on Ukraine.

The comments refer only to Assange who could possibly expose the origins of the federal investigation into the supposed collusion of Trump-Russia, Giuliani said.

Giuliani also said he does not suggest Assange could deny that Russia has hacked the Democratic National Committee and Hilary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

On Thursday, Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London at the request of US authorities. Assange now faces extradition to the United States on charges of computer invasion and can receive a sentence of up to five years in prison.

—Enjoy Paul’s work? Become a patron and support his fight against imperialism.—

- Advertisement -

The United States accuses Assange of conspiring with former US Army soldier, Chelsea Manning, and helping Chelsea invade a secret US government computer, as well as leaking data related to US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq, Guantanamo detention center and US diplomats.

In 2016, WikiLeaks published compromising emails from the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Party’s formal regulatory body, before the US presidential election in 2016, in which Clinton was running as Democrat.

On Wednesday, Trump said Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election was a “coup attempt” and should be investigated by US Attorney William Barr.

Mueller recently completed his 22-month investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 US presidential election. Barr said in a letter to Congress that Mueller concluded in his report that President Donald Trump’s campaign was not in collusion with Russia during the election.

—Enjoy Paul’s work? Become a patron and support his fight against imperialism and Zionism.—

Mueller, however, stated that Russia tried to interfere in the election, a claim that Moscow repeatedly denies.

Russian officials said the allegations were made to justify the electoral loss of Trump’s opponent, as well as divert the public’s attention from actual cases of electoral fraud and corruption.