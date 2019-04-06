MAJOR: Trump Losing Credibility, Reintroduces Specter of ‘Invading Venezuela’

A government supporter holds a sign showing a picture of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during an anti-imperialist rally at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 18, 2015. The rally was held amid tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. after President Nicolas Maduro this month said Washington is plotting to oust him and ordered the U.S. Embassy in Caracas to slash staffing levels. The U.S. later levied sanctions against seven Venezuelan officials accused of human rights violations. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

WASHINGTON DC – A military intervention aimed at overthrowing Nicolas Maduro’s power in Venezuela remains a very serious option for the United States, according to Donald Trump’s national security team.

In particular, a senior US government official assured that the implementation of this option would depend on how events are going to take place in that country. It is clear that since it has been revealed that such an invasion is logistically and militarily unwinnable, Washington has lost significant leveraging ability in its talks to capture at least a better part of Venezuelan oil. It now hopes at a better deal, regardless of which ‘regime’ is in charge. This is difficult to do without maintaining the specter of a possible invasion.

“Obviously, that’s a result that no one would like to see but clearly one that is seriously considered as events unfold,” a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters Friday evening as quoted by the Washington Examiner.

“We hope that the military will uphold its constitutional duty to protect the Venezuelan people from these illegal terrorist groups known as the colectivos which Maduro is increasingly dependent on,” the senior administration official said.

It shows the hatred the Trump has for the international poor and working class when their administration labels their organized communities, the colectivos, as terrorists.

On April 5, US Vice President Mike Pence stated that the United States was preparing to adopt new sanctions against Venezuela’s energy sector.

This new round of sanctions aims to increase pressure on the de facto president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, not recognized as head of state by Washington. But as the reader is accustomed to, sanctions only hurt the people, once again demonstrating the Trump administrations hatred to working class people, despite Trump´s successful propaganda in the US convincing its poor and working class that he supports them.

On Jananuary 21, mass protests erupted in Venezuela against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shortly after he took office for the second term after he won the last elections that the Venezualan opposition boycotted.

On January 23, the country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself acting president, having been supported by Brazil, the United States and several other countries. Maduro received the support of such countries as Russia, Mexico, China, Turkey, Indonesia and others.