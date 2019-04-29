MAJOR: Suspect threatening to blow up all churches and synagogues in Kiev apprehended

KIEV – The Ukrainian police arrested a subject who threatened to blow up all the temples and synagogues of Kiev on Easter Sunday, the most important holiday of Orthodox Christians.

“A man called to say that he had placed a bomb in the Cathedral of St. Vladimir and warned that this Easter all churches and synagogues in Kiev would be dynamited,” the police said in a statement.

The agency added that the suspect was arrested, without specifying more details.

He also reported that the bomb alert at the Cathedral turned out to be false.

This comes as a person died after a man opened fire in a synagogue in the city of San Diego, California, reported on Saturday the television channel MSNBC quoting the mayor of the city.

“A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue,” said the Sheriff’s office.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said it assigned deputies to religious centers throughout the weekend. While security has been heightened, authorities said it is not indicative of a greater threat.

“We encourage our communities to continue with scheduled events and other activities as normal,” the department said in a statement. “The suspect in the Poway incident today has been captured and we believe he acted alone.”

The suspect in custody has been identified as John Earnest, a 19-year-old student at California State University San Marcos.

He was booked into San Diego Central Jail early Sunday on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Inmate Website.

Authorities are investigating whether he is connected to an arson attack at a mosque in nearby Escondido last month, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is executing search warrants at the home and car of the suspect as well as at the synagogue, according to a release from the agency.