MAJOR: ‘Russia Invades Estonia’ – Fake News from German media

TALLIN – A ‘fake news’ claim made by German media explains that Russia has invaded Estonia, but the falsity hasn’t stopped this news from spreading despite being obviously untrue. The German TV channel ZDF reported that NATO allies are preparing to “drive out” Russian troops that have penetrated the territory of Estonia.

“The US Army, along with German and other European allies, are heading to Estonia to drive out the units of the Russian armed forces who entered there, just as they have done for years in the Crimea,” said the journalist and presenter Claus Kleber.

Then the presenter asked the viewers not to worry, because what he had just said “was not true.” “It’s just a scenario, but quite realistic,” he added.

Kleber then pointed to the role of NATO “restraint”. According to him, the alliance shows “an unprecedented success story”. However, today, the organization “has weakened”, as never before, he believes.

The Crimean peninsula reunited with Russia in 2014 as a result of a referendum among the citizens of the peninsula.

The notion of a “Russian threat” is quite popular among Western politicians, while Moscow has always made it clear that it will never attack any NATO countries. According to Russian diplomacy, the alliance is aware that Moscow does not intend to attack any of the bloc’s members, but it broadcasts alarmist ideas to expand its military presence near Russian borders.

Meanwhile, NATO has just become a club of arms receivers of the United States, said a former minister of the Czech Republic.

Former Czech secret services minister Jaroslav Basta explained to Sputnik his country’s decision to join NATO in 1999 and described how the alliance had become a “club of US arms recipients.”

NATO celebrates its 70th anniversary on April 4. Twenty years ago, in March 1999, this alliance was joined for the first time by states of the former Warsaw Pact: the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary. Just talked about the motives of Prague at the time.

“The fact is that the Czech policy is pursued by two historical traumas: the first is the Munich Agreement of 1938, with the participation of both our enemies and allies of that time, the second was the invasion of Czechoslovakia by the armies of 5 socialist countries in August 1968. With this in mind, we voted in favor of NATO membership, “Basta said.