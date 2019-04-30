MAJOR: Police investigate CORRUPTION of Bolsonaro’s party in the electoral campaign

BRASILIA – The Federal Police of Brazil launched an operation to investigate alleged irregular financing of the Liberal Social Party (the party of President Jair Bolsonaro) during last year’s electoral campaign.

In a statement, the police reported that the operation, called “Ostentação do Sufrágio”, aims to clarify “suspicions of irregularities in the application of resources referring to female electoral campaigns” of the party.

The operation is carried out in the state of Minas Gerais, and executes document search and apprehension mandates in the state capital, Belo Horizonte, and in the cities of Contagem, Coronel Fabriciano, Ipatinga and Lagoa Santa.

The investigation deals with public funds that the party would have received to finance women’s candidacies, taking advantage of a new law created to stimulate the female presence in national politics.

The party of Bolsonaro would have placed several candidacies of front women, just to receive those resources, according to the accusations made by various candidates of the ruling party.

The case indirectly affects the current Minister of Tourism of the Bolsonaro Government, Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, who during the election campaign was the head of the PSL in the state of Minas Gerais.

The candidate for federal deputy Adriana Maria Moreira, for example, said that the party demanded 90,000 reais (almost $23,000) of the 100,000 that she would receive to finance her campaign, but did not accept the conditions.

A similar case occurred in the state of Pernambuco, and ended up in the expulsion of the government of the then Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Gustavo Bebianno, who presided over the PSL during the electoral period.

Now, it is the Tourism Minister who is in the spotlight, although in a statement directed to the news portal G1 denied the accusations and assured that the party followed “rigorously what determines the electoral legislation”.

The minister believes that the case is due to a local dispute and made himself available to the Federal Police to provide all the necessary information, remembering that a month ago he spontaneously offered to give a statement to the authorities.