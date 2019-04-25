Maduro mocks Guaidó 90-days in to failed coup: ‘We control the government and military’

CARACAS – Venezuela’s re-elected president, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed that he has control of the Latin American country and the leadership of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

“We have control of the Government, the conduct of the Armed Forces and the control of the national territory and, as president, I am governing every day and fulfilling all my constitutional precepts.

#EnVivo 📹| “Tenemos el control del Gobierno, la conducción de la Fuerza Armada y el control del territorio nacional y como Presidente estoy gobernando todos los días y cumpliendo todos mis preceptos constitucionales ¡Vamos a seguir gobernando!”, acotó @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/vDvBdTBRnF — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) April 23, 2019

The statement by the Bolivarian leader followed the 90 days of the self-proclamation of the opposition deputy, Juan Guaidó, as president.

On January 23, Guaidó was named in the public square as “interim president” of Venezuela, without complying with the constitutional statutes.

“As president, the government directs daily national and international relations, the public farm, fulfilling all my constitutional precepts,” said Maduro.

According to the Venezuelan head of state, the opposition leader’s self-proclamation was a “failed trial” of a coup led by the Trump administration, making Guaidó the “mockery” the world.

#EnVivo 📹 | “En Venezuela hay una Constitución, un Estado, un Presidente y un Gobierno en ejercicio”, puntualizó el mandatario nacional @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/hz3CSiFh2D — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) April 23, 2019

- Advertisement -

In Venezuela there is a Constitution, a State, a President and a Government in office, said the national leader Nicolás Maduro on Twitter.

Maduro also thanks the Venezuelan people and the FANB for their commitment to remain loyal to the country’s constitution.

Maduro also stated on his Twitter account that the administration of US President Donald Trump will not achieve his goals in the Latin American country.

“Trump will not pass!” Said the Venezuelan leader, also praising the efforts of Caracas to “deal with imperial aggressions and their puppets.”

¡Trump no pasará! Es el mensaje de la Edición N° 203 del periódico @CuatroFWeb, que nos amplía sobre nuestros grandes esfuerzos para hacer frente a las agresiones imperiales y a sus títeres. ¡Vamos al Debate! Descárgalo aquí ==> https://t.co/TZoiBnqO6p pic.twitter.com/SGpDiMIcGd — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 23, 2019

The United States and several countries in Europe and Latin America, including Brazil, have recognized Guaidó as interim president of the country.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Turkey, Mexico, Iran and many other countries expressed their support for Maduro as the legitimate president of the country and demanded that other countries respect the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the Latin American country.