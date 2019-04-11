Maduro attacks Pence, calls him a Nazi

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro condemned the speech of US Vice President Mike Pence at the UN Security Council on Venezuela.

The Venezuelan president strongly criticized the US vice president for having compared the current Venezuelan government to that of Nazi Germany.

“Today he [Pence] went to the UN to declare that I am Adolf Hitler and that the world should unite as it was united against Adolf Hitler. I believe that Adolf Hitler is on the other side. The supremacists, the fascists, the racists are not ruling in Venezuela, they are ruling in the North,” Maduro said, in reference to North America/the United States.

“A speech full of lies, falsehood, manipulation, false news, smelly, Mike Pence’s speech stinks, his speech about Venezuela stinks,” the president said in a broadcast on television and radio.

Likewise, the head of state reminded the government of Donald Trump that in Venezuela, the president is not chosen by a US official.

“Today [Mike Pence] made a speech as a US presidential candidate […] they believe in the empire that rules, that governs, that overthrows and puts [in power],” said Maduro.

Earlier, Pence told Venezuela’s UN deputy, Samuel Moncada, that he should resign from that body and demanded that the Security Council recognize the opposition Juan Guaidó as Venezuelan president.

On January 21, mass protests erupted in Venezuela against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shortly after he took office for the second term.

On January 23, the country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself acting president, having been supported by Brazil, the United States and several other countries. Maduro received the support of such countries as Russia, Mexico, China, Turkey, Indonesia and others.

Although Guaidó’s coup attempted two and a half months ago, he has had no success with no major defections from the military, no control of any governmental bodies, and is now being prosecuted as a traitor.