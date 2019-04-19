LOOKING LIKE A PRESIDENT: Gabbard says Trump is ‘servant’ of Saudi genocide against Yemen

WASHINGTON DC – Candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, called President Donald Trump’s decision to veto a bill aimed at ending US support for the Yemen war, nothing more than proof that it serves Saudi Arabia.

By vetoing War Powers Act, Trump again proves he’s the servant of Saudi Arabia—the theocratic dictatorship spending billions spreading the most extreme & intolerant form of Islam around the world, supporting al-Qaeda & other jihadists, & waging genocidal war in Yemen w/ US help pic.twitter.com/XsBy3EjhvW — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 17, 2019

“By vetoing War Powers Act, Trump again proves he’s the servant of Saudi Arabia—the theocratic dictatorship spending billions spreading the most extreme & intolerant form of Islam around the world, supporting al-Qaeda & other jihadists, & waging genocidal war in Yemen w/ US help,” Gabbard said in an emotional tweet.

The War Powers Resolution, passed in the House of Representatives in April and the Senate in March, was vetoed by Trump, who said it was an unnecessary and dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and courageous members of the service.

In the video accompanying the tweet, Gabbard is heard saying that the US is complicit in the genocide that is forcing millions of people to starve and suffer. She accused Trump of being more interested in pleasing the Saudis than doing what is right.”

- Advertisement -

This is not the first time Gabbard has attacked Trump because of Washington’s relations with Saudi Arabia. Last year she tweeted: “Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.”.”

Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 21, 2018

Since a Saudi-led coalition launched the military offensive against Yemen in 2015, an estimated 60,000 Yemenis have died from the conflict, and another 85,000 have already succumbed to hunger and malnutrition.

Frequent air strikes with munitions provided by the US and its allies often hit areas with civilians. The Saudis say they are acting in support of exiled President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement who control most of the country.

Riyadh and its western allies accuse the opposition group of being an ally close to Iran, without providing any proof.