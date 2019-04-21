Lavrov: Ukraine Elections – Whoever wins MUST respect international law

MOSCOW – Whoever wins the Ukrainian presidential election being held today across Ukraine, that person must respect international law and international obligations, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“For the new or old authorities to be worthy of respect, they have to respect international law, Ukraine’s international obligations,” the minister said in an interview with the Zvezda network.

Among these commitments, Lavrov mentioned the Minsk agreements, which were approved by a resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

In the first round of presidential elections in Ukraine, held on March 31, Zelenski got the 30.24% of the vote, while Poroshenko won 15,95%.

The second round, in which both will meet again, will take place on April 21.

According to a survey carried out by the sociological group Rating on the eve of the second round, Zelenski leads the intention to vote with 61%, while Poroshenko has 24%.

The Institute of Sociology of Kiev predicts that Zelenski will meet in the second round 72.2% of the votes and Poroshenko, 25%.

Zelenski seeks to become a figure similar to what Ronald Reagan was for the United States, US experts said.

I think Reagan is the one [Zelenski] would like to emulate, said journalist Christopher Miller.

At the same time, the director of Central Asian programs at the International Crisis Group in Washington, Olga Oliker, said it is too early to talk about the similarity between Zelenski and Reagan or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Zelenski, pointed out Oliker, is an example of the candidate ‘against all’ and received more votes than anyone, much more.

“What kind of statesman or politician he will become [Zelenski] depends on the policy he does, when he does it, the kind of people he surrounds himself with and the success he has, both in the struggle for the electorate and, in his management, if he wins,” he added.

Oliker estimated that “none of these aspects seems predictable now.”