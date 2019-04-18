Lavrov: Final Political agreement to End Syrian war can come soon

MOSCOW – The Constituent Commission of Syria should be formed in the near future, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“The Constituent Commission must be formed as soon as possible,” Lavrov told reporters, saying that “the situation on the ground does not prevent it.”

According to the chancellor, despite various problems, the situation in Syria is more or less stable.

“We will have to solve the problem of eliminating the terrorists in Idlib, on the basis of the Russian-Turkish agreements,” he said.

He added that it is also necessary to solve the problem in the northeast of Syria to return control of the left bank of the Euphrates to the Syrian authorities, as well as establish a dialogue with the Kurds and at the same time guarantee the security interests of Turkey.

The solution to the Syrian crisis, which has been going on for more than eight years, is being sought on two platforms, the one in Geneva, sponsored by the UN, and the one in Astana (the old name of the Kazakh capital), sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

In the framework of the Astana consultations, it was agreed to hold the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that took place on January 30, 2018 in Sochi and culminated with the approval of a list of 150 candidates for the Constituent Commission that should expedite the political process in Syria, introduce amendments to the existing Constitution and hold sessions in the negotiations sponsored by the UN.

The UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, declared in March that there was progress in the formation of the Commission and that it could be convened in the not too distant future.

For his part, the Russian foreign minister announced in March that Damascus and the opposition were about to agree with the UN on the final list of the members of the Commission.