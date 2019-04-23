IT’S HAPPENING: Kim Jong-un to meet with Putin

PYONGYANG – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Central News Agency of Pyongyang (KCNA) said on Monday.

The agency said the visit would happen “soon” but did not disclose further details. Earlier, however, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would meet at the end of April.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Federal University of the Far East in Vladivostok, according to Kommersant. The site must be approved by North Korea because of concerns about the safety of the country’s leader.

Earlier this week, Kim Jong-un expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Russian president in order to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula and develop bilateral relations.

“I am ready to cooperate closely with you to firmly and constructively develop the traditional friendly relations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia, as required by the new era, and to uphold the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the world,” Kim said in a letter reproduced by the KCNA.

This will be Kim’s first visit to Russia. His predecessor, Kim Jong-Il, visited Russia three times, the last in 2011.

He also noted that the further development and strengthening of friendly relations between Korea and Russia is of common interest to both States. In addition, Kim wished Putin “health and greater success in his work responsible for building a powerful Russia” and “welfare and prosperity” for the Russian people.

The text was a response to Putin’s letter congratulating Kim on his re-election as head of the North Korean State Affairs Commission. At the time, Putin asked Kim’s commitment to “cooperation on bilateral and regional issues”.