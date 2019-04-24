Iran’s Khamenei Slams Pompeo’s delusions: We will export as much oil as we want

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyid Ali Khamenei today, April 24th, openly rebuked Pompeo’s pledge to reduce Iran’s energy exports to zero, and said that the hostile attempts by the US administration to block Iranian oil exports would lead to nothing, and Tehran would supply “as much oil as it needs,” despite US sanctions. This is reported by the Iranian English-language television channel Press TV. (FRN carries this report in part in response to western social network ban on Press TV – J. Flores).

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting with a large group of Iranian workers, the spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic urged not to exaggerate the value of the US plans to reduce oil exports from Iran to zero.

“First of all, such attempts will lead to nothing, and we are able to export as much oil as we need and as much as we want,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

At the same time, he assured that “this act of hostility (from the US) will not remain unanswered,” and Tehran “will not sit idly in the face of its enemies.”

- Advertisement -

The forces hostile to Tehran have occasionally failed in their attempts to put the Iranian people on their knees, now they are resorting to economic pressure to achieve this goal, Ayatollah Khamenei added, while calling for collective efforts to reduce internal dependence on oil.

American and Israeli officials claim they are enemies of the Iranian government, not of the Iranian people, the Iranian Supreme Leader recalled: “However, the enmity with the Islamic Republic is enmity with the Iranian nation because of the support of its people” .

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier that the White House is paying more attention to the interests of the “Israeli regime” than to the interests of the United States itself. Communicating with reporters late on Tuesday, April 23, upon arrival in New York, the head of Iranian diplomacy added that Washington started a “very dangerous game of the Israeli regime” in the Middle East.

Recall that since May 2nd the United States abolished temporary permits to import oil and gas condensate from Iran for =countries in respect of which these permits have been in effect since last fall (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, Italy). As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed earlier , the goal of the United States is to reduce the import of Iranian oil to zero.