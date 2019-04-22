Iran-Contra, MK-Ultra, the CIA Drug-Hustle & Chip Tatum’s Strange Internet Afterlife

Dois Gene Tatum was an American CIA operations asset ‘conscripted’ into the agency, according to his own account, due to exceptional personal circumstance. His is an insider narrative of the international narcotics trafficking related to Iran-Contra; his 1997 (1-1/2 hour) video statement is followed by (in my estimation) what is wrong with the video and then what’s right with the video:

What is ‘wrong’ with the video is immediately apparent at first viewing; Tatum’s account has been sabotaged by the very people he entrusted his testimony to. Ted Gunderson is not in the class of people you would want promoting material that should be taken seriously. The problem for actors (not in the thespian sense) like Tatum is, to get a wide audience they depend on actors (in the extreme thespian sense) to promote their materials; because no one in mainstream will touch the material he is divulging with the proverbial ten foot pole. The trade-off?

“Gunderson is a former FBI bureau chief (Los Angeles) about whom it has been said: Joël van der Reijden’s list of what not to believe includes “everything that has come out of Ted Gunderson‘s mouth.” His employment with the FBI has given him much initial credibility, while there appears to be the general consensus, that over time he more and more blew everything he touched out of proportion” [1]

However Gunderson’s FBI background might have convinced Tatum, true to the preceding statement, the video (towards the end) exaggerates what Tatum is saying about the dangers of developing globalism in the extreme with inserted off topic clips, the most notable being:

Presenting an excerpted statement of Cathy O’Brian on overhearing conversations between George H.W. Bush and William Jefferson Clinton. This self-professed MK Ultra victim may or not have had some experience and Project Monarch may or not exist as an MK Ultra subset but her presence only serves to distract from the testimony of Chip Tatum. [2], [3]

The second is David Icke’s inserted clip on “The New World Order”, a fine bit of speech but associating Chip Tatum’s revelations with the anti-globalism activist who is most famous for his belief in ‘illuminati shape-shifting lizard DNA persona’ is not going to win friends and influence people among those who need to hear Tatum’s message.

What is ‘right’ about the video is, it is consistent with, and overlaps, several other serious accounts of, and associations with, the Iran-Contra principals:

1) Ari Ben Menasche’s account of his involvement with Iran-Contra as an Israeli intelligence officer, ‘Profits of War’, where Ben Menasche also reveals MOSSAD’s involvement with cocaine trafficking. [4]

2) Los Angeles Police Department detective Michael Ruppert’s investigations into the source of the cocaine flooding LA pointing to the CIA during the Iran-Contra period. [5]

3) San Jose Mercury investigative journalist Gary Webb’s ‘Dark Alliance’ series on Iran-Contra and California’s crack cocaine epidemic. [6]

4) Jeb Bush’s connections to Miami’s anti-Castro Cuban exile community and some of its principal players, recalling anti-Castro exiles have populated the CIA’s operations division in what amounts to a George H.W. Bush fan club (William Barr is mentioned by Tatum in the Jeb Bush context.) [7], [8]

5) A surprise, but it shouldn’t be, because it is absolutely consistent with human behavior, is Tatum’s account of former CIA Director William Colby’s involvement; it would seem Colby could not bring himself to give up the ‘operator’ role and limit himself to the practice of law, following his ‘retirement’ from the CIA. Prior to this, Colby’s fingerprints are all over the USA’s practice of state terror; from initiating the Gladio terror cells in Europe to running the CIA’s Phoenix program with its’ estimated up to 50,000 extra-judicial assassinations in Vietnam. Directly relevant is the CIA’s heroin trafficking in Vietnam when Colby had hands on responsibility for a major portion of the agency’s ‘dirty’ side’s operations in that theater. In their own way, even if they had never personally consumed illicit narcotics, it would seem the violence & narcotics trafficking principals are addicts as well. Tatum placing Colby at the heart of Iran-Contra is credible. [9], [10]

6) Excluding the distractions inserted into the video and focusing solely on his narrative, Chip Tatum seems relaxed and ‘at peace’ with himself while delivering his message which is largely consistent with his (1990s) accounts elsewhere; as though the material were not in any sense scripted or invented but manifest from clear memory. His shortly later backtracking on ‘neutralizing’ a MOSSAD player (‘the dream’) is perfectly understandable; MOSSAD’s implacable policy of an ‘eye for an eye’ in relation to their ‘untouchables’ (officers & agents) should determine Tatum would wish he’d excised this event from his candid statements (coming clean), where he describes his role in the Israeli’s death, particularly if he’d been falsely informed MOSSAD approved of Amiram Nir’s termination (one would expect MOSSAD would reserve the right to kill its’ own, the Israelis should be hyper-sensitive to this and they had their own teams in the vicinity, were it a job they wanted done.) [11], [12]

Tatum’s other mistake was to give too much information on one critical point; he specifies it was an Honduran military officer keeping the remainder of his “insurance file” safe. The nine or so years between his vanishing from the public eye and his body reported to have washed up on a Panama beach in 2007 easily could have been enough time for his former employers and criminal associates to sort who kept the file and neutralize it, freeing them to murder Tatum. Noting this, the partial release of Tatum’s ‘insurance file’ is what would have secured his freedom to time of his own assassination nine years later and why he’d been alive in the meantime to speak freely (too freely, as it would turn out.) Either MOSSAD or CIA might have been responsible but the fact he’d been tortured, and had his face ripped off, speaks to the CIA’s Latin America operatives, with their enhanced sadistic (Catholic) character. That’s where the Tatum story *should* have ended; whether a cover for his final disappearance or the reality of the matter. But he rose from the dead.

One is nearly tempted to like the un-reincarnated Tatum, admire his quitting the business and coming clean but for the fact he’s admitted to professional killings (no matter likely these were well deserved deaths, not for the fact of who ordered them but for the fact of the business they were in) and particularly for the fact of, by his own account, the aircraft piloted solely by Tatum accounted for approximately 8 tons of cocaine fed into the pipeline supplying the United States. One assesses Tatum was not of an innate criminal nature but trapped into a life of crime due to attending circumstance concerning certain career choice. In a perverse sense, Tatum comes across as a sort of modern manifestation of Jesus’ saying ‘there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open’ or a finger poking holes in the darkness surrounding players exemplified in the Bush crime family.

Returning to the subject of what’s ‘wrong’ with the Chip Tatum picture, is the ever deepening enmeshment of his legacy with the real fruitcakes running with his story in Tatum’s internet ‘afterlife.’ Tatum surfaced alive in 2010 and began associating with this nutjob:

“My grandfather Maurice Allen Wheeler was a leader in the Masons, DeMolay and President of the Local UAW Union in Saginaw Michigan. He knew CIA agent Dois Gene “Chip” Tatum and his wife Nancy. Chip reported directly to Hillary Rodham Clinton in the early 1980s. Hillary is the leader of the Globalists and has been for decades. She dabbles in the occult and is known in such circles as the White Queen. They would talk openly about blowing up the World Trade Center and then detonating a nuclear weapon in Lansing Michigan to bring about the New World Order. They chose Lansing because the Fall Out will blow over Canada causing an international incident and thus start the North American Union” “I emailed former CIA Director William Casey about this in 1996 but then he died in a strange boating accident. [sic, Casey was long dead, it was Colby who died while ‘boating’] He had a personal website with a public e-mail address at the time. [sic, not likely] “I also had encounters at the Order of the Eastern Star in D.C. as a kid that scared me. Hillary Clinton is a member and she is the primary descendant of Robert Navarre whom was a member of the French Royal Family. The French royal family worshiped the Black Madonna Queen Semiramis/Venus/Diana. No one has ever polled the First Ladies to see if they are members of the Order of the Eastern Star. How strange huh” [13]

Previous to this preceding, it was another absolute bozo and former associate of Ted Gunderson, Stew Webb, had stolen Gunderson’s files and these days, since Tatum’s ‘resurrection’ has promoted Tatum in joint web appearances on the extreme of the conspiracy lunatic fringe. [14], [15]

And it certainly doesn’t do much for Tatum’s articles to turn up on neo-nazi websites. [16]

Finally, we come to the point of what is going on with Chip Tatum’s ‘internet afterlife’ and this brings to Gordon Duff and his website Veterans Today, where Chip Tatum’s new book on Robert Mueller, naming Trump Attorney General, William Barr, as a member of the Bush crime family, has been recently promoted. [17]

“In a 1985 meeting, in Costa Rica, William Barr advised V.P Bush that funds and product [cocaine] were being siphoned off by partners in “The Enterprise”. Bush ordered Barr to find out who was responsible. The Finding was simple. The Clintons were cleared, but Barry Seal and Manual Noriega were the thieves. Vice President Bush was adamant that both Seal and Noriega had to be “taken care of”. His fear of a path leading to the White House and possible impeachment at the minimum resulted in orders for is trusted counsel William Barr to pave the path and find a solution” [18]



There is a wicked cognitive dissonance comes up, because, Tatum, as a stands alone character, is likely on the up & up; but not only did Veterans Today at one point have thief, compulsive liar and psychiatric case (Duff had to have known this) Stew Webb writing for their publication, Duff himself is on record as putting out disinformation, when he’d stated:

“About 30% of what’s written on Veterans Today, is patently false. About 40% of what I write, is at least purposely, partially false, because if I didn’t write false information I wouldn’t be alive. I simply have to do that. I write…anything I write I write between the lines” [19]

Simply put, Duff would have us go ‘find an online crystal ball to sort fact from fiction at Veterans Today and it’s all good’ (that’s irony, for the uninitiated.)

What in fact Tatum’s ‘journey’ suggests is, Tatum is the one who’d been ‘neutralized’ with guilt by association connecting him to frauds, fruitcakes and cowards. Here’s his amazon book statistics as of this articles posting:

Tatum might have earned a visit (maybe two) to Starbucks but he certainly isn’t able to feed his dog, let alone himself, with book sales. What’s needed is an example of 300 Spartans and, whoever walked Tatum through self-publishing with a listing at Amazon, instead surrendered West Point to the British, there could be no better means of burying his exposé.

The remedy? A print pdf file, with links to online documents in his possession, spammed across the world, should help overcome his association with all of those best exemplified by Monty Python’s King Arthur, when battling a bunny: “Run Away!”

Internet Archive link to Tatum’s 16 hours or so of original (1997) radio interviews HERE [20]

