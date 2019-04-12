Hand of ‘Democracy’ on the Throat of Freedom: Russia on Assange arrest

MOSCOW – The official representative of the Russian chancellery, Maria Zakharova, commented on the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“The hand of ‘democracy’ is squeezing the throat of freedom,” the diplomat wrote in her Facebook account .

Russian President spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the situation and answered a journalist’s question whether Russia could grant Assange political asylum.

“He was detained in London, portering, I cannot say anything. We, of course, expect all his rights to be respected,” he said.

A representative of the Russian diplomatic mission said that, so far, Russia has not received any application for asylum from Assange.

Russian Senator Oleg Morozov has said that Assange’s arrest is a US revenge.

“The situation is coming out of the law field,” said Morozov, “who has traded Assange for the good graces of the United States,” he said. “It’s an act of political revenge on the part of Washington.”

According to him, human rights organizations around the world must use their influence to protect Assange’s right to personal liberty.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested on Thursday after Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno’s decision to withdraw the activist’s diplomatic asylum.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Attorney General’s Office may reopen investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange accused of raping women.

The information was released on Thursday by the Svenska Dagbladet edition, quoting a representative of the prosecution.

“We are studying the issue and we will announce a decision today,” said a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, Karl Jigland, yesterday.

At the same time, he specified that Assange’s chief prosecutor, Marianne Ny, has retired, so the agency will have to appoint a new prosecutor to handle the case if it is reopened.

The woman’s lawyer who allegedly had been sexually abused by Assange said she and her client welcomed the news that Assange was arrested in London and vowed to do everything possible to reopen the case.

“My client and I have just received the news that Assange has been arrested. Of course, it is a shock to my client, because we have been waiting for seven years and hoping that this will happen. investigation into Assange being transferred to Sweden and brought to court on charges of rape, “said Elisabeth Massi Fritz, quoted by the newspaper Expressen .

The founder of WikiLeaks was at the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012, when London agreed to extradite her to Sweden, where she was accused of sex crimes. Although the Swedish authorities shelved the case in 2017, Assange refused to leave the embassy because he feared extradition to the United States, who are interested in him for having published US diplomatic and military documents.