France to deploy tanks and military to Russian borders

By Joaquin Flores
PARIS – French armed forces will be deployed to Estonia as part of the NATO mission to strengthen the military presence in the Baltic countries and Poland.

On April 23, France will deploy almost 300 soldiers to Estonia, as well as four tanks and twenty infantry fighting vehicles. RIA Novosti reports regarding the press service of the French Embassy in Tallinn.

According to the Ministry, the French military equipment and personnel will be deployed in the Estonian city of Tapa, located about 140 km from the border of Estonia and Russia.

It is noted that the French armed forces will be sent to Estonia as part of the NATO mission to strengthen the military presence in the Baltic countries and Poland. It is assumed that the French soldiers will be present in Estonia until August of this year.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to the activity of NATO at the borders of Russia.

