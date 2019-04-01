Former GRU Chief: Serbia Protests show signs of U.S-Backed Color-Revolution

MOSCOW – Former Chief of the General Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, Fyodor Ivanovich Ladigin, says that in opposition protests in Serbia, he sees “a strong influence of foreign propaganda”, and above all have a “pro-American color”.

“It is beyond any doubt that Serbia will be the focus of external forces in the future,” Ladigin, head of the famous GRU secret service from 1992 to 1997, in an interview with SETimes and quoted by Tanjug.

Asked whether he sees the American hand in opposition protests, he answers in the affirmative – that he is absolutely convinced of this and that this process is from the same direction as 20-30 years ago, “from the ruling circles of the North Atlantic Alliance, starting with Washington” and that this does not happen just like that.

Commenting on some allegations that in the protests are “pro-Russian forces”, he says that it (infiltration of the ‘other side’) is a well-known tactic in crime-fighting. FRN has confirmed that within the anti-Vucic protests are indeed some pro-Russian forces. FRN’s parent organization, CSS, is of the view that indeed this process is underway.

The theory and practice of the Color Revolution is subject to the same rules of adaptive strategy that apply in all other vectors. Innovation is a necessary component of complex adaptive systems. Just as the U.S tries to minimize the formerly overt nature of their involvement, which used to include official statements of support from American officials in the consular and diplomatic services corps, now the U.S – realizing it has increasingly poor brand association – tries to minimize the appearance of its role. This is especially the case in countries like Serbia which have been openly attacked militarily and politically by the U.S. Therefore, both the opposition and the government ‘compete’ in taking anti-U.S positions, regardless of their actual relations with the U.S.

Likewise, the theory and practice of Counter-Color Revolutions has evolved significantly. By the 2014 period, the strategy involved the successful mobilization of pro-government protests in larger-than-opposition events. This involves a multi-vectored media campaign targeted both internally and across western-targeted media audiences, using English language media projects backed by counter-Atlanticist states (Russia, Iran, Venezuela, etc.). These found some success, and were employed in Syria, Armenia, and Macedonia, with varying results.

But this strategy is not, and was not enough. As the theory and practice of the Counter-Color Revolution evolved, it was necessary to penetrate elements of the Color Revolutionary side itself, so as to be positioned to separate foreign interference from the legitimate, democratic demands of the well-meaning protesters. This also involves a hi-jacking of its talking points, and positioning or co-option of its leadership.

Asked about the interest of the West to support anti-government protests, Ladigin refers to the statements of the Serbian leadership on NATO aggression and asks if they can satisfy the Washington and Brussels-elite elites.

Asked which message is sent when peaceful protests turn into violence, says this is an important moment.

- Advertisement -

“There is a key consideration of the move, especially the authorities in response to the actions of its opponents,” recalling in this context the events in China at Tiananmen Square decades ago.

He thinks that the government’s reaction to anti-government actions must be thought-out and balanced given the future of the country.

He also assessed that the Serbian people succumbed, with dignity, to heavy casualties during the last decade of the twentieth century, but also successfully defied the numerous aggressive actions of NATO, and endured them.

“The people are not broken, they have preserved themselves, they are ready to defend and strengthen their homeland as a sovereign, neutral state, surrounded by countries of the recent aggressor, the North Atlantic Alliance,” Ladigin said.

He says that the disintegration of the SFRY (Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia) was only the beginning of a global aggression campaign that would be carried out in other parts of the world in the immediate aftermath.

He estimates that during the 1990’s, the United States and NATO carried out an aggression on the organization of the world as a whole, and that NATO aggression was being tested in Yugoslavia.

According to the theory and practice of the first colored revolution in Yugoslavia, the concepts related to the use of inter-ethnic and inter-confessional differences were used for the first time.

The ultimate goal is, as he says, the demolition of Serbia.

“They are scared of a big Serbia, and raped the lands of Serbs of other nations of the former SFRY,” Ladigin said.