FBI Director Reveals: China’s Huawei is the Highest Intelligence Threat

WASHINGTON DC – US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray wrote that the biggest threat to the US in the field of intelligence gathering is represented by China.

China has pioneered a social approach to stealing innovation in any way it can from a wide range of companies, universities and organizations, Wray was quoted as saying.

He explained that China collects information through state-owned enterprises, supposedly private enterprises, students and researchers, and various actors working on behalf of China.

We have research on economic espionage, which almost invariably leads to China in all 56 local offices covering almost every industry or sector. This is illegal and is a threat to our economic and national security, he continued.

He also added that the US is not China’s only target”, so US judicial attaches are in other countries to conduct joint research and share information.

Huawei Technologies Chairman Ren Zhengfei said on Tuesday that the Chinese telecommunications giant had never spied in favor of Beijing or granted access to “improper information” to any country, as quoted by the Financial Times.

- Advertisement -

Huawei faces charges of being linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage, something that the company vehemently denies.

“I still love my country, I support the Communist Party, but I will never do anything to harm any country in the world,” Ren told reporters at Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters as quoted by the Financial Times newspaper earlier this year.

The Huawei founder continued to say that he “never received any request from any government to provide improper information.”

He added that he missed his daughter, Huawei’s financial director Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada in December at the request of the United States on suspicion of violating Iran’s sanctions imposed on Washington.

Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts.

Most recently, on Friday, Polish media reported that one of the directors of Huawei’s Polish office and a former high-ranking official of the Polish Internal Security Agency (ISA) were arrested in Poland on suspicion of espionage for China .

On Saturday, the Chinese company rescinded the contract with the employee detained by the Polish authorities. The company noted that Huawei always complies with the laws and regulations of the country in which it operates and requires all its employees to comply with relevant laws and regulations.