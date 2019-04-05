EU Gives 1.5 Million for Iran Flood Relief, expresses ‘Full Solidarity’ with Iran’s People

The European Commission announced the provision of initial financial assistance to Iran to overcome the effects of the largest floods in the country in recent decades. Brussels allocates 1.2 million euros, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim on April 5.

Emergency funding will be directed to the most vulnerable communities in Iran, the EU executive said.

The EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christ Stylianidis, said that “at present, the EU is fully in solidarity with the Iranian people and will help provide substantial support in the affected areas.”

Assistance will be distributed with the assistance of humanitarian organizations, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

- Advertisement -

While rescue teams are involved in flood-hit areas, US sanctions have blocked all Iran’s Red Crescent accounts and banned Tehran from receiving foreign assistance, including rescue helicopters, Tasnim notes.

As reported by EADaily , Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on April 2 condemned the United States’ sanctions pressure on the Islamic Republic, which impedes Tehran’s efforts to overcome the consequences of large-scale flooding in the country. According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, the actions of the American side are an example of “economic terrorism.”

Recall that heavy rains began on March 20 in most regions of Iran, which led to sudden floods in the northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran, as well as the flooding of cities and villages in the south-west of the Islamic Republic, where there were no casualties. Flooding in twenty-five of the 31 provinces of Iran, according to the latest official data, claimed the lives of 67 people.

On March 26, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on civil defense services, including as part of the country’s armed forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to mobilize all resources to lower the water level in the settlements in the flood zone.

Подробнее: https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2019/04/05/es-vydelil-iranu-12-mln-evro-na-borbu-s-posledstviyami-navodneniy