MOSCOW – The development of Russia’s latest anti-aircraft missile system, the S-500, is almost complete, the deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Force, Lieutenant General Yuri Grekhov, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Prior iterations and advancements on the S-300 and S-400 systems have already proven a global game-changer, buttressing the national defenses of the developing world, the global south, and making possible the right to self determination of peoples which yesterday was only rhetorically possible. But the S-500 will mark the final and ultimate end to any pretense the U.S still holds on to ‘air superiority’.

Indeed this will mark the end of the U.S empire in its final stage of decline. FRN notes that the U.S has been unable to enact a successful major regime change operation or begin a new war since 2012.

But excitement around the S-500 will generate enough global attention among even laymen and investment consortia, as to greatly reduce even the illusion that the U.S is in the position to ensure supply-line and operational security, let alone hegemony over the multipolar world.

As Grekhov points out, in addition to the S-500, the brand new S-350 Vityaz mid-range ground-to-air missile system is expected to go into service soon as the development of the system and new radar stations is nearing its end. While this system is a major upgrade upon the S-300 and not as capable as the S-500 system ready to be released, it still boasts the capability to down 4th Generation U.S fighters and multiroles such as the F-16 or the F/A-18. At a very affordable price point, it will allow even the very lowest GDP countries in the global south to purchase these in bulk, creating broad-spectrum air defenses and making a repeat of the U.S aerial victories in the 1990’s an historic relic. Even the S-300 family proves a roughly 90% hit rate against advanced U.S fighters and multiroles.

“Each of these weapons is unique, being designed to solve a wide range of tasks in order to ensure a reliable air and space defense of the country,” said the lieutenant-general.

He also added that all systems were created from modern Russian production components, with maximum automation of all processes and combat operations. This is significant as it greatly reduces any impact of Atlanticist sanctions up on the costs of production, and displays that Russia has in part succeeded in dealing with sanctions through an economic policy known as ISI or import-substitution-industrialization.

It is to be remembered that this year, the Russian Academy of Aerospace Force of Russia will form the first Russian officers to operate with the S-500 system. The S-500 tests were released last year.

The S-500 system, also called Prometei, is capable of reaching targets at distances of up to 600 kilometers, about a 300% boost over the S-300 system. At the same time, it can destroy up to 10 supersonic ballistic targets as well as intercept hypersonic missiles, making it the most advanced system in the world ahead of the S-400’s which themselves still greatly outperform the U.S patriot-based systems.

At present, Russia produces the top three tier family of air defense systems, and have dominated the air defense industry for the past half-century.

This has increasingly produced a global game-changer, especially as these systems continue to be produced, the base-price drops as supply increases, and countries now regularly purchase systems available since the 1970’s from each other. Then, newer computerated upgrades made in Russia, which update the systems and give them a major edge, can be retrofitted onto older systems increasingly in circulation in the global south.

This is a hallmark that truly spells the end of the U.S Empire, as it has relied chiefly on the framework of the ‘aircraft carrier’. The aircraft carrier operated as a sea-based ‘mother-ship’, from which 4th generation fighters could be scrambled to attack a country. Now that anti-naval technology has also caught up, as displayed by war-games conducted by Iran, aircraft carriers are extremely vulnerable. In combination with next-generation anti-air systems, the U.S will no longer to induce speculators or investors that it can continue to forward its ever-waning dominance over parts of the global south.

Military expert and retired colonel Viktor Baranets compared Russia’s new anti-aircraft defense systems and explained under what circumstances the military would opt for an S-400 or an S-500.

The difference in the use of S-400 and S-500 air defense systems for professionals is clear: the S-400 system is used for common tasks, while the S-500 is used to repel more global air strikes, the retired Colonel said to the Russian portal Tsargrad .

According to Baranets, the S-400s are armed with only one type of missile designed to repel specific enemy threats. The S-500s, in turn, are equipped with various types of missiles.

“There is a missile designed to repel the attack of an airplane or a helicopter, and there is also a missile designed to destroy a sophisticated ballistic missile, a combined method,” he said.

“The S-400 detects an enemy target at a distance of 600 kilometers and is capable of knocking it down in about 400 kilometers. At the same time, the S-500 air defense system detects [targets] knocks them down at a distance of about 600 kilometers, “added Baranets.

Although there is little information on the S-500 system, it is known that the system will be able to attack targets at a height of 95-97 kilometers – unachievable with other existing systems. That means the system will not only be able to shoot down cruise missiles and enemy aircraft, but also intercept ballistic missile warheads out of the atmosphere.

The S-400 anti-aircraft system meanwhile is capable of toppling stealth technology vehicles, cruise missiles and tactical and tactical-operational ballistic missiles.