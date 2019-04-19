Dugin: VIDEO – The Fourth Position is Against Fascism – Liberalism is Racist

The Center for Syncretic studies presents a short of Russian philosopher and geopolitical analyst, Alexander Dugin, explaining how his Fourth Political Theory is fundamentally opposed to fascism and neo-fascism, as well as all ideologies of modernity. These are, as they always have been, his ideas and not necessarily our own.

The question is posed: Is there an absolute difference between Fascism, Neo-Fascism and the Fourth Political Theory?

Dugin answers – “Absolute difference”

According to Dr. Dugin, The Fourth Political Theory is an invitation, not a dogma. It is still by and large, unwritten. But among its foundational ideas are anti-racism and a rejection of Fascism, and neo Fascism.

Liberalism, Capitalism, and Modernity are based upon a Eurocentric, Technocentric, and Western conception of progress and universalism. The Fourth Political Theory rejects these ethno-national and chrono-linear hierarchies.

It proposes a positive vision in its place, of a multipolar world where the world’s peoples have all forms of space to self-determine their destinies.

Western Liberal universalism is a type of racism, for Dugin, which developed in middle-late period liberalism, out of the centers of the colonial and imperial European world. It is one which creates the ideological justification for imperialism, war, and chauvinism;

Yet only now rebranded as a ‘humanitarian’ program of progressivism, neoliberal economics, and legitimacy before the court of the ‘International Community’. It is hegemonically arbitrated through the medium of Eurocentic modernity and post-modernity.

It is enforced upon other indigenous peoples and civilizations on this precious planet, mostly through economic, cultural, and military violence.

Still, another world is possible.

Dugin explains how it is that Fascism is an ideology of modernity and suffers from similar defects as the other two ideologies of modernity. He goes on to explain that the 4PT is an open project and not dogmatic.

Center for Syncretic Studies’ Conclusions:

Dr. Dugin’s ideas represent some of the dynamic new methods of looking at questions of

modernity, post-modernity – and get to the heart of what it means to be human beings existing in this time and place.

Our understanding is that his ideas are only one set among many, that need to be honestly examined and understood. The world today is still alive, and retains much of the vibrant beauty and living history of the world’s many peoples

The society of abandonment haunts all people, and the great nothingness grows stronger and nearer. And yet still around the world we see signs of resilience. This in itself gives cause for hope, and should encourage others to break free.