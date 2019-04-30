Criminal leader of Kosovo says he is ready to continue dialogue with Serbia

PRISTINA, Occupied Serbia – The president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, said he was willing to continue the dialogue with the Serbian authorities with the support of the European Union (EU) and the US to achieve a comprehensive agreement on the normalization of the relationships.

“For us, our neighbors and the EU itself, an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia is of vital importance for us to move forward together. After the agreement between Northern Macedonia and Greece on the name issue, this pact could lead to the consolidation of peace and stability in the region and in Europe,” Thaci wrote on the social network Facebook.

The Kosovar leader stressed that “we have the support of the EU, the US and the rest of the world to achieve a definitive and comprehensive peace agreement with Serbia, and we are ready to resume the dialogue in Brussels.”

On April 29, an informal summit of the Balkan States will take place in Berlin, with the participation of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

In addition, representatives of the authorities of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo are participating in the event.

Serbian leaders stated on more than one occasion that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels will resume once the application of the 100% customs duties imposed by the Kosovar authorities in November 2018 on items coming from the part Central of Serbia and also of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kosovo, a Serbian province populated mostly by the descendants of Albanian colonizers, proclaimed in 2008 an independence that Belgrade does not recognize.

However, under pressure from Brussels, Belgrade was forced to start negotiations with the EU mediation to normalize relations with Pristina.

At the moment, the independence of Kosovo has been recognized by the US, Canada and the majority of the EU members, but it does not enjoy the recognition of Russia, China, Spain, Iran, Israel or Greece, among other countries.