COLLUSION OR DIPLOMACY? A Trump ‘Hawk’ makes Surprise visit to Moscow

MOSCOW – The Russian media reported on the surprise trip of the adviser to President Donald Trump and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs of the National Security Council of the USA, Fiona Hill, to Moscow.

According to the Kommersant newspaper, a delegation from the White House led by Hill arrived in Moscow.

Neither the US nor the Russian authorities publicly reported on this visit.

During his trip, Hill met with representatives of the Security Council of Russia and the Russian Foreign Minister.

According to Kommersant, this is not Fiona Hill’s first visit to Moscow as an adviser to the US president, but her previous visits were not known either.

Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Hill was part of the board of the Brookings Institution in Washington. As author of the biographical book ‘Putin: an agent of the Kremlin’ and former specialist of the National Intelligence Council, she has spoken publicly about the Russian authorities.

During a meeting held in 2018 Hill with the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoli Antonov, the senior official commented that in the relations between Moscow and Washington “it is likely that everything will get worse before it improves.”

Reflecting on comments made at the end last year, 2018 was a year of missed opportunities for relations between Moscow and Washington, said the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoli Antonov.

“The year 2018 has been that of missed opportunities (…) We failed to establish regular contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” he told reporters.

The diplomat added that Russia’s proposal to resume the practice of joint meetings of foreign and defense ministers of Russia and the US was not implemented.

It now appears that Antonov will probably be making the same comments at the end of this year as relations have not improved at all.