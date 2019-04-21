Sitting President Poroshenko has just admitted defeat, but promised that he would not leave politics: his party is preparing for parliamentary elections. And the future president Zelensky is already preparing for the inauguration.
Unlike President Poroshenko, the musician and leader of the Okean Elzy group Svyatoslav Vakarchuk actually came to the polling station in embroidery and stressed that in this election he votes for Ukraine.
Vakarchuk, who had previously announced his intention to return to politics, officially refused to take part in the presidential election. According to him, “in jeans, he can do more for the country than wearing a tie.” Subsequently, he said that he would focus on the October elections to the Verkhovna Rada.
Poroshenko’s block will go to be elected to parliament
Concentrating on parliamentary elections the “Blok of Petro Poroshenko” will push ahead. The head of the BPP faction in the Verkhovna Rada Arthur Gerasimov said that the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko admitted his defeat. After the first round, in which Vladimir Zelensky won, more and more often the public discussed the possibility of announcing early parliamentary elections if he succeeds in becoming the sixth president of Ukraine.
“The main thing is not to let the hands loose. And the parliament, it is, let them dissolve. It’s not a problem. Every politician should be ready for elections. We’re in power. If we lose today, we’ll be in opposition. This is a normal life. I don’t see big problems here, ”said Verkhovna Rada deputy from the BPP faction, Alexey Goncharenko .