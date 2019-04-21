KIEV – A crushing defeat for Poroshenko has just been dealt by Vladimir Zelensky in today’s presidential election. Zelensky is a popular actor who played the role of president in a popular Ukrainian television show.

The network itself is owned by Jewish-Ukrainian oligarch, Kolomoisky, and so this much of the equation is already understood. Segments of Ukraine’s oligarchy are displeased with the general lack of progress made in the aims to reap financial rewards from the EU, the openly stated disinterest of the EU to integrate Ukraine, and the U.S reluctance to incorporate Ukraine into NATO – a ‘red line’ for Russia which Trump, to date, has appeared to respect.

Moreover, Zelensky was also supported by the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, whom vacillated between supporting DPR militias as well. Rinat Akhmetov was known for playing both sides during the Donbass conflict. Initially on the side of the pro NATO oligarchs, he established a neutral role and worked towards ‘moderating’ the socialist and communist elements of the Donbass rebels. Many fighters and citizens alike believe that Rinat Akhmetov was chiefly responsible for any number of betrayals during the Donbass socialist revolution several years ago. The conflict between the separatist east and the Ukrainian state backed by the U.S, continues to this day.

By 20:00, results of exit polls in Ukraine became known. According to the “Ukrainian exit poll”, Vladimir Zelensky scored 73.7%, Petro Poroshenko – 26.3%. The All-Ukrainian exit poll was conducted by the 112 Ukraine TV channels and NewsOne, the SORA Institute for Social Research and Consultations (Austria), the Social Monitoring Center, the Ukrainian Institute for Social Research. A. Yaremenko. “National exit poll” announced the preliminary results of the elections: Zelensky scored 73.2%, Poroshenko – 25.3%.And according to the exit poll of TSN, Vladimir Zelensky scored 72.7%, Petro Poroshenko – 27.3%. “National exit poll” announced the preliminary results of the elections: Zelensky scored 73.2%, Poroshenko – 25.3%.And according to the exit poll of TSN, Vladimir Zelensky scored 72.7%, Petro Poroshenko – 27.3%. Sitting President Poroshenko has just admitted defeat, but promised that he would not leave politics: his party is preparing for parliamentary elections. And the future president Zelensky is already preparing for the inauguration.