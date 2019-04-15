BREAKING: VIDEO – FOUL PLAY? France’s Historic Notre Dame in Ruins, Fire Engulfs Roof

PARIS – The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has caught fire, emergency services in the city have said. Photographs and videos shared on social media show huge clouds of smoke around the landmark. The fire broke out at the French building on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson from the fire department said.



No injuries were reported in the early stages of the blaze. It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire, while local media reported that police in the city were treating it as an accident, but foul play cannot be ruled out. The Paris Prosecutor’s office announced that it has started an inquiry into the fire.

This massive fire at Norte Dame comes after two months of arson and vandalism attacks upon churches across France.

France is a predominantly Catholic country, with a strong left-wing sentiment that opposes Catholicism on the balance. The Yellow Vest movement has been popular among both populist Catholic French, and left-wing forces as well.

This attack upon churches in recent months has sparked some degree of in-fighting within the Yellow Vest movement’s ostensibly left wing and right wing forces.

While it is too soon to estimate, if any human activity can be attached to this fire, it would be prudent to examine who may benefit from this emergent pattern of damages done to Churches. Relatively unknown in recent history, and yet France is finding now over a dozen attacks over the last several months.

These attacks have increased in severity as the Yellow Vest movement has grown, to the detriment of the protest movement now beyond 20 straight weeks of manifestations.

Restoration workers were apparently on-site and their activity may have had something to do with the fire, authorities revealed. Emergency services also attempted to salvage the artwork stored in the cathedral, which had been undergoing renovations.

The cathedral dates back to the 12th century, and is a symbol of French Catholicism.

Just days ago Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI revealed that decades old allegations that the church engaged in a massive cover-up of homosexual pedophilia and rape, was true, and was on a scale much larger than previously known. It is not known at this time what relationship the on-site restoration crew may have had to do with the fire.

So far, it is known that the police are treating it as an accident, it is unclear whether this accident involves human error. Based on reports coming, spontaneous combustion is not likely.

Suspect pattern of events

Recall that Paris’s historic Saint-Sulpice church, which was used in the filming of U.S. author Dan Brown’s ‘Da Vinci Code’ bestseller, briefly caught fire on Sunday March 17th, just one month ago, but firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control and nobody was reported to have been hurt.

The month of February and March also so a whole slew of apparent hate crimes against churches across France as well. A seven day spree of vandalism had seen Catholic churches targeted across France sparking fears of a fresh wave of anti-Christian sentiment in the country, including one church being defiled with human excrement.

At least 10 incidents of vandalism and desecration of Catholic churches have been reported in France since the beginning of February. The French Roman-Catholic newspaper La Croix International reported how the attacks on churches took place across France. Senseless acts included the desecration of altars, the defacing of Christ on the cross and in an extreme case, human excrement being spread across the walls of a holy place of worship.

According to the outlet, one of the first attacks was on February 4th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Houilles, Yvelines, where a statue of the Virgin Mary was found smashed on the ground.

The same church also had the altar cross thrown to the ground and the celebrant’s chair was damaged. On February 5th, an altar cloth was found burnt and crosses and statues torn down or disfigured at the recently refurbished Saint-Alain Cathedral in Lavaur, in south-central France.

Today’s massive event represents the most thorough damage done to any church in the last few months. While it is unknown at this time whether foul play was involved, a startling pattern is unavoidably observed. FRN will be following this story not reported in legacy/MSM/deep state media.